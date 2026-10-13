Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Packers

The Cowboys and Packers have some of the most memorable moments in league history, but mostly in the playoffs. Still, any time these two franchises square off, especially at historic Lambeau Field at night, it sets the stage for another iconic moment in this series' history.

As far as momentum goes, the two teams are coming off vastly different outcomes last weekend, as the Cowboys lost to the winless Bucs at home in disappointing fashion. Meanwhile, the Packers had a surprising blowout win over archrival Chicago at home.

This game was supposed to be another matchup involving former Cowboy Micah Parsons, who is now in his second season with the Packers. But Parsons' ACL injury from last season has not healed enough for him to play this year, so he will miss Sunday's game. Some former Packers will be returning to Green Bay, including Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark.

Let's get into detail on those storylines and others for both teams heading into Sunday night's game.

Packers

Turning it Around? – The Packers had a slow start to the season with a 1-2 record, creating all kinds of doubt within the Green Bay fan base, but that has since changed with their last two wins: a road victory in Tampa Bay and then a dominant home win over division-rival Chicago. The Packers are dealing with all sorts of injuries on defense but have found a way to play complementary football and turn things around. Even at 3-2, however, the Packers find themselves two games behind NFC North leader Minnesota, which defeated Green Bay in Week 1.

Micah Still Out – When the NFL schedule-makers created this Week 6 matchup, they were undoubtedly hopeful Micah Parsons would be able to return to action by now after suffering a torn ACL last December. However, Parsons remains on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform), and the Packers have yet to even open his 21-day practice window. It sounds as if the Pro Bowl pass rusher will miss not only this week's game against Dallas, but a few more as he continues his recovery. Parsons played four years in Dallas, earning four Pro Bowl selections before being traded to Green Bay prior to last season. Parsons is the only player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He'll have some work to do to reach 12 again this year.

Other Defensive Injuries – The Packers are not only without Parsons, but they've also lost two key defensive starters to the same injury over the last two weeks. Against Chicago, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The week before, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was also placed on season-ending injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Still, the Packers rank No. 8 in the league in total defense, allowing just over 308 yards per game. Green Bay is also tied for seventh in the NFL with 14.0 sacks.

Wats Up? – Just five games into the season, Christian Watson is already approaching a career high in touchdown receptions with six, matching last year's season total and sitting one shy of his career-best seven as a rookie in 2022. Watson hauled in two touchdowns last week against Chicago, giving him six for his career against the Bears. But the next-closest team on that list is the Cowboys, who have seen Watson score three times in the regular season.

Who Holds the Ball? – Time of possession could be a big factor in this game Sunday, especially considering neither team excels in that category. The Packers rank 30th in the NFL in time of possession, averaging 27:05 per game. The Cowboys aren't much better, ranking 29th in the league at 27:19 per game.

Cowboys

Long Division – As much as the Cowboys seem to be struggling with consistency this year while sitting at 2-3 after five games, it's not as if they're falling too far behind anyone in their division. Yes, they lost to the Giants in Week 1, and New York currently leads the NFC East at 3-1-1. But after that, the Cowboys and Eagles are both 2-3, and the Commanders are 1-3-1. With 12 games remaining, including four more within the division, the Cowboys still have plenty of football ahead of them.

Defensive Changes – Because there is a lot of football left to be played, the Cowboys are going to continue tweaking things, especially on defense. That's why they hired Mike Pettine, a longtime NFL coach, to serve as a senior defensive advisor. Pettine not only hired Christian Parker to his staff in Green Bay, but he has also worked with Brian Schottenheimer in the past, along with players such as Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark. Another change under Parker is that he will now move to the booth to call the defense.

Inside the Offense– This isn't just a defensive problem in Dallas. The offense has been good for most of the season, but considering the unit gave itself the nickname "GOTI" (Greatest Offense There Is), it hasn't exactly lived up to that billing through five games. Sure, the Cowboys rank seventh in scoring at 27.6 points per game and 11th in total offense at 351.1 yards per game, but last week against the Bucs, they were stifled by Todd Bowles' defense, which blitzed Dak Prescott virtually all night. Dallas scored just 16 points and never established a rhythm. It was actually the first game all season in which all 11 regular starters were in the lineup following Tyler Smith's return from thumb surgery.

Any Help on the Way? – Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned to the practice field with his teammates Monday in a limited role. Overshown said he's unsure whether he'll be ready to play for the first time since Week 1, when he suffered a hamstring injury in New York. He has missed four straight games but appears closer than ever to returning. The bigger question will be his role, considering rookie Jaishawn Barham has played well as the middle linebacker in Overshown's absence. Another injured player to watch this week is cornerback Cobie Durant, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with a hamstring injury and has yet to return to practice.