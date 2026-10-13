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Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Packers

Oct 13, 2026 at 03:37 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

10_13_ Big Picture

The Cowboys and Packers have some of the most memorable moments in league history, but mostly in the playoffs. Still, any time these two franchises square off, especially at historic Lambeau Field at night, it sets the stage for another iconic moment in this series' history.

As far as momentum goes, the two teams are coming off vastly different outcomes last weekend, as the Cowboys lost to the winless Bucs at home in disappointing fashion. Meanwhile, the Packers had a surprising blowout win over archrival Chicago at home.

This game was supposed to be another matchup involving former Cowboy Micah Parsons, who is now in his second season with the Packers. But Parsons' ACL injury from last season has not healed enough for him to play this year, so he will miss Sunday's game. Some former Packers will be returning to Green Bay, including Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark.

Let's get into detail on those storylines and others for both teams heading into Sunday night's game.

Packers

Turning it Around? – The Packers had a slow start to the season with a 1-2 record, creating all kinds of doubt within the Green Bay fan base, but that has since changed with their last two wins: a road victory in Tampa Bay and then a dominant home win over division-rival Chicago. The Packers are dealing with all sorts of injuries on defense but have found a way to play complementary football and turn things around. Even at 3-2, however, the Packers find themselves two games behind NFC North leader Minnesota, which defeated Green Bay in Week 1.

Micah Still Out – When the NFL schedule-makers created this Week 6 matchup, they were undoubtedly hopeful Micah Parsons would be able to return to action by now after suffering a torn ACL last December. However, Parsons remains on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform), and the Packers have yet to even open his 21-day practice window. It sounds as if the Pro Bowl pass rusher will miss not only this week's game against Dallas, but a few more as he continues his recovery. Parsons played four years in Dallas, earning four Pro Bowl selections before being traded to Green Bay prior to last season. Parsons is the only player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He'll have some work to do to reach 12 again this year.

Other Defensive Injuries – The Packers are not only without Parsons, but they've also lost two key defensive starters to the same injury over the last two weeks. Against Chicago, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The week before, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was also placed on season-ending injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Still, the Packers rank No. 8 in the league in total defense, allowing just over 308 yards per game. Green Bay is also tied for seventh in the NFL with 14.0 sacks.

Wats Up? – Just five games into the season, Christian Watson is already approaching a career high in touchdown receptions with six, matching last year's season total and sitting one shy of his career-best seven as a rookie in 2022. Watson hauled in two touchdowns last week against Chicago, giving him six for his career against the Bears. But the next-closest team on that list is the Cowboys, who have seen Watson score three times in the regular season.

Who Holds the Ball? – Time of possession could be a big factor in this game Sunday, especially considering neither team excels in that category. The Packers rank 30th in the NFL in time of possession, averaging 27:05 per game. The Cowboys aren't much better, ranking 29th in the league at 27:19 per game.

Cowboys

Long Division – As much as the Cowboys seem to be struggling with consistency this year while sitting at 2-3 after five games, it's not as if they're falling too far behind anyone in their division. Yes, they lost to the Giants in Week 1, and New York currently leads the NFC East at 3-1-1. But after that, the Cowboys and Eagles are both 2-3, and the Commanders are 1-3-1. With 12 games remaining, including four more within the division, the Cowboys still have plenty of football ahead of them.

Defensive Changes – Because there is a lot of football left to be played, the Cowboys are going to continue tweaking things, especially on defense. That's why they hired Mike Pettine, a longtime NFL coach, to serve as a senior defensive advisor. Pettine not only hired Christian Parker to his staff in Green Bay, but he has also worked with Brian Schottenheimer in the past, along with players such as Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark. Another change under Parker is that he will now move to the booth to call the defense.

Inside the Offense– This isn't just a defensive problem in Dallas. The offense has been good for most of the season, but considering the unit gave itself the nickname "GOTI" (Greatest Offense There Is), it hasn't exactly lived up to that billing through five games. Sure, the Cowboys rank seventh in scoring at 27.6 points per game and 11th in total offense at 351.1 yards per game, but last week against the Bucs, they were stifled by Todd Bowles' defense, which blitzed Dak Prescott virtually all night. Dallas scored just 16 points and never established a rhythm. It was actually the first game all season in which all 11 regular starters were in the lineup following Tyler Smith's return from thumb surgery.

Any Help on the Way? – Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned to the practice field with his teammates Monday in a limited role. Overshown said he's unsure whether he'll be ready to play for the first time since Week 1, when he suffered a hamstring injury in New York. He has missed four straight games but appears closer than ever to returning. The bigger question will be his role, considering rookie Jaishawn Barham has played well as the middle linebacker in Overshown's absence. Another injured player to watch this week is cornerback Cobie Durant, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with a hamstring injury and has yet to return to practice.

Tough Place to Win – The Cowboys have just two wins ever at Lambeau Field, the most recent coming during Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016. Dallas is 2-10 all-time in Green Bay, including two historic playoff losses that have earned nicknames such as "The Ice Bowl" and "Dez Caught It." But regardless of the moment, the outcomes have been largely the same for Dallas, which has won only in Green Bay in 2008 and 2016. The Cowboys have also won three games in Milwaukee, where the Packers regularly played during the 1970s through the 1990s before moving all home games permanently to Green Bay.

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety * - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB * - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 – Joey Porter Jr., CB - After trading for the former Steelers standout on Thursday, Porter Jr. made his Cowboys debut in Houston. He played about 25 snaps but had a key role in the win over the Texans.
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No. 25 – Joey Porter Jr., CB - After trading for the former Steelers standout on Thursday, Porter Jr. made his Cowboys debut in Houston. He played about 25 snaps but had a key role in the win over the Texans.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
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No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
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No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.
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No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.
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No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 93– Elijah Garcia, DT - He started off on the practice squad but was signed to the roster after Bullard's injury and played against the Texans in Week 4.
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No. 93– Elijah Garcia, DT - He started off on the practice squad but was signed to the roster after Bullard's injury and played against the Texans in Week 4.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.
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No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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