Brandin Cooks looking to build on breakout game

"I think it was just one of those things that the opportunity showed its hand," Cooks said. "Like I've always said, I'm just gonna trust the process and when the opportunity comes, I'm gonna try to take advantage of it. It just happened to be on Monday night."

The offense found a bit of a stride against the Chargers despite the point total not completely reflecting that, as Cooks hopes to find more consistency with the entire group.

"I just hope we can continue to build on that for many reasons," Cooks said. "To help guys around me, to help CeeDee [Lamb] stay open or [Michael Gallup], whatever the case may be. I look at it as continuing to trust the process and when your number is called, be there to make the play."

Cooks will look to continue to make plays starting with this week's matchup against a former team of his in the Los Angeles Rams. While that would be a significant game for some, Cooks' entire career has consisted of sporadic matchups against former teams.

"I've been able to play former teams – pretty much all of my former teams – in years past," he said. "I think now I'm so far removed. Like this week, I look at it as another opportunity to go out and do what I can to help my team win and to keep the momentum going from the week before the bye."

The game against the Rams will start a stretch of five of the next seven games at AT&T Stadium as Cooks will look to keep the positive momentum going while finding the full potential of the offense.