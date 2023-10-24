#LARvsDAL

Brandin Cooks looking to build on breakout game

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Brandin-Cooks-looking-to-build-on-breakout-game-hero

FRISCO, Texas — In the final game before the bye week, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks saw his official coming out party come to fruition after a slow start to his first season with the Dallas Cowboys.

In the 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cooks hauled in four receptions for a season-high 36 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown that helped push Dallas to a bounce back victory.

Since his arrival, Cooks has always preached a personal philosophy of trusting the process, and that continues to ring true as he finds his footing in the Cowboys offense.

"I think it was just one of those things that the opportunity showed its hand," Cooks said. "Like I've always said, I'm just gonna trust the process and when the opportunity comes, I'm gonna try to take advantage of it. It just happened to be on Monday night."

The offense found a bit of a stride against the Chargers despite the point total not completely reflecting that, as Cooks hopes to find more consistency with the entire group.

"I just hope we can continue to build on that for many reasons," Cooks said. "To help guys around me, to help CeeDee [Lamb] stay open or [Michael Gallup], whatever the case may be. I look at it as continuing to trust the process and when your number is called, be there to make the play."

Cooks will look to continue to make plays starting with this week's matchup against a former team of his in the Los Angeles Rams. While that would be a significant game for some, Cooks' entire career has consisted of sporadic matchups against former teams.

"I've been able to play former teams – pretty much all of my former teams – in years past," he said. "I think now I'm so far removed. Like this week, I look at it as another opportunity to go out and do what I can to help my team win and to keep the momentum going from the week before the bye."

The game against the Rams will start a stretch of five of the next seven games at AT&T Stadium as Cooks will look to keep the positive momentum going while finding the full potential of the offense.

"It's about protecting your home turf," he said. "If you want to be successful in this league, you gotta be able to protect your home field, so we talked about that. But we're taking it one week at a time."

Related Content

news

Tyron Smith questionable vs. Rams with neck issue

All eyes are currently on the status of Tyron Smith as he deals with a neck ailment that landed him on this week's injury report, a few days ahead of the Cowboys hosting the Rams.
news

Dak on criticism, disrespect: 'It really doesn't matter'

There's been a surge of criticism being hurled at Dak Prescott in recent seasons, and it's clear Micah Parsons has seen enough, while Prescott himself is now responding to it.
news

Key Matchups: Tyler Biadasz faces biggest challenge of 2023

When Aaron Donald is lined up on the other side of the line of scrimmage, a battle is always necessary to limit him. Can Tyler Biadasz hold his own when lined up against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Big Facts: Stafford Hasn't Won at Dallas since 2011

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 12:00 CT kickoff on FOX.
news

Updates: Cowboys 'optimistic' about Tyron vs. Rams

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys-Rams: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's always the place to be when Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are set to tee off, and the Rams are looking for payback after suffering a loss to the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in 2022.
news

Zack Martin: Aaron Donald task is something 'you circle'

Going back to their college playing days, Zack Martin has seen Aaron Donald numerous times throughout his career. What makes him so special in Martin's eyes?
news

Jones, McCarthy all-in on Dak using his mobility

Dak Prescott was slippery against the Chargers and it helped power the offense to critical conversions and points, and the Cowboys seem perfectly fine with more of that in 2023.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.
news

Science Lab: A berth requires 3 strong trimesters

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: Winning at home to celebrating Ware

It's back to business after the bye for the Cowboys as well as for Mickey and his weekly Mick Shots. He's got home streaks, a healthy outlook, a Dak QB attack, a Hall of Famer into the Ring and more!
news

Micah: 'Extremely important' Cowboys heat up

Having won four of their first six games, the Cowboys are in great position to do damage atop the NFC following a bye week that's worked wildly in their favor — in many ways. 
Advertising