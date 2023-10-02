Updates: Chauncey Golston walks through fake PAT

3:36 p.m. – For the second straight week, Tyron Smith will not play although this time, he's being ruled out and won't be in uniform.

The Cowboys placed Smith officially as "out" on the team's final injury report on Friday. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.

Against the Cardinals, he was in uniform mainly for the Cowboys to comply with the NFL rules to make sure eight offensive linemen are suited out, but he was never expected to play.

The Cowboys should have eight dressed out this week with both Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz both trending to play or at least be game-time decisions.