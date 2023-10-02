Updates: Chauncey Golston walks through fake PAT

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
October 1 Updates
8:30 p.m. — Dallas special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel pulled a huge trick out of his bag on Sunday afternoon against the Patriots when he pulled a fake point-after attempt that had punter and holder Bryan Anger throw a perfectly placed pass to defensive lineman Chauncey Golston for the NFL's first successful fake PAT since the PAT try was moved back in 2015.
When asked about the moment, Golston said it was something that had just been implemented into the playbook.
"The beginning of the week," Golston said. "It was one of those things that Bones identified and he brought it to us on Wednesday, and they liked it."
When the ball was in the air, Golston knew his job was all that was left to execute, and he did just that.
"Just catch it and go," he said about what was on his mind. "I felt great. Calm under pressure. Supreme confidence."
8:21 p.m. – The Cowboys have a rich history of cornerbacks, with a couple of guys in the Hall of Fame. But DaRon Bland is now one of three corners in team history to have two pick-sixes in the same season.
He joins Larry Brown (1995) and Trevon Diggs (2021) after picking off Mac Jones for the 54-yard interception return. It was one of two picks on the day for Bland, who is replacing Diggs in the starting lineup.
If history is any indication, Brown had nine total picks in the 1995 season, including two in the Super Bowl XXX to be named MVP. Diggs had 11 interceptions in 2021, tying for the Cowboys' single-season record.
1:57 p.m. — The offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys is at least mostly whole yet again, with Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz officially set to return in the Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Both missed the Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, as did Tyron Smith, but Smith headlines the Cowboys' inactives this Sunday. The veteran left tackle is ruled out for a second consecutive game with a knee injury.
The remaining Cowboys' inactives include Peyton Hendershot, Israel Mukuamu, Eric Scott, Jalen Brooks, Junior Fehoko and Trey Lance — though Lance will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.
Hendershot appeared on Friday's injury report with an ankle injury, and will be replaced by Sean McKeon who, along with Malik Jefferson, was elevated from the practice squad this weekend.
September 30 Updates
12:00 p.m. – The Dallas Cowboys signed C Brock Hoffman to the active roster and elevated LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game vs. New England.
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) is listed as questionable with a Friday practice injury along with C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) who missed the game against Arizona. Jefferson's elevation comes on the heels of LB Devin Harper being waived on Thursday and claimed on Friday by the Cincinnati Bengals.
September 29 Updates
3:36 p.m. – For the second straight week, Tyron Smith will not play although this time, he's being ruled out and won't be in uniform.
The Cowboys placed Smith officially as "out" on the team's final injury report on Friday. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.
Against the Cardinals, he was in uniform mainly for the Cowboys to comply with the NFL rules to make sure eight offensive linemen are suited out, but he was never expected to play.
The Cowboys should have eight dressed out this week with both Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz both trending to play or at least be game-time decisions.
3:17 p.m. – Peyton Hendershot showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury.
The second-year tight end is listed as questionable on the injury report.
So far this year, he hasn't had a major impact in the offense, other than serving as a blocker. He has one catch for three yards and one carry for no gain at the goal line.
If he can't play, the Cowboys could elevate Sean McKeon from the practice squad or perhaps use Hunter Luepke in more of an H-back role, playing behind tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.
2:53 p.m. - Second-year linebacker Devin Harper, who was waived on Thursday with the intention of being signed back to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.
Harper's stint with Dallas ends after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and playing in six games for the Cowboys, including the first three contests of 2023.
1:00 p.m. – In Friday's conference call with the media, head coach Mike McCarthy said that he feels "optimistic" about the likelihood of Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and Zack Martin (ankle) playing on Sunday against the Patriots, with the caveat that "one big threshold" needing to be overcome will be during Saturday's practice.
As for Tyron Smith (knee), he remains working with the rehab group as the optimism isn't quite as bright for the starting left tackle.
