Brandon Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – With a record-tying performance, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Aubrey made both of his field goals, including a career-long 58-yard attempt against the Rams on Sunday. He tied the NFL record for most consecutive field goals to begin a career with 18 straight, tying Travis Coons in 2015.
Aubrey becomes the first player to win the award for the Cowboys since Brett Maher, who won it in 2019, and twice in 2018.
Aubrey is the first rookie to win this weekly award since Dan Bailey in 2011.
This is the second weekly award for the Cowboys this season as Micah Parsons won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 2 performance against the Jets.
Aubrey has not only made all 18 of his field goals, but 17 straight extra points after missing his first attempt back in Week 1. He's third in the NFL in scoring with 71 points and he leads the NFL in touchbacks on his kickoffs with 43.