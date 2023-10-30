McCarthy gives outlook on possible Cowboys trade

To that point, head coach Mike McCarthy isn't pressed to make a trade happen.

"We have a personnel meeting today," he said on Monday. "But I'm the wrong person to ask that. I'm about the development of the men in the building. I just strongly believe in that. I'm not sitting here with my fingers crossed hoping that we trade for somebody.

"That's my personal feeling. I believe in the men we have."

Last week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear he was comfortable in not being an aggressor during this trade season, one year after striking a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins.

After seeing the horror movie on Sunday that was perpetrated by his team, his stance hasn't changed.

"I think it's fair, accurate to say that it doesn't look like we'll be doing anything," said Jones.

He did, however, qualify the statement by essentially stating anything is possible.

"But we've done it on a shorter notice than what we're dealing with here," he added, before circling back to his original point. "Bottom line is it doesn't look like we'll be doing anything."