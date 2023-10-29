CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After that loss against the Niners, Lamb was questioned about the identity of the Dallas offense and he admittedly couldn't put it together. Now with two solid performances in the books and consistency building, that identity has been cemented in the eyes of Lamb.

"We're explosive and physical," he said. "That's our full ability and capability. I know what we can do week in and week out. We can definitely take the top off a defense. It gave us the ability to run every play with no restrictions, and that's when we're at our best."