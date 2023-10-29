CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two weeks ago coming out of a huge loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was dejected and reasonably frustrated after one of the poorest performances by the Dallas offense since his arrival in 2020.
In the two weeks since, Lamb helped Dallas edge out the Chargers the following week before coming out of a bye and posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158) on his way to helping Dallas pull away with a 43-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
"We're not surprised," Lamb said postgame. "That's what we're looking for week in and week out. This was more of a stepping stone to what's to come. Coming off the bye, we knew we had an advantage and we came out striking."
After that loss against the Niners, Lamb was questioned about the identity of the Dallas offense and he admittedly couldn't put it together. Now with two solid performances in the books and consistency building, that identity has been cemented in the eyes of Lamb.
"We're explosive and physical," he said. "That's our full ability and capability. I know what we can do week in and week out. We can definitely take the top off a defense. It gave us the ability to run every play with no restrictions, and that's when we're at our best."
The on-field chemistry with Dak Prescott has noticeably taken a jump with Lamb after today's big day, which he attributes to hard work put in over the offseason and the experience they have with each other in four years.
"Staying open, that's all I can do," he said on what helps them work together. "He's aligned with me and I'm aligned with him. We've built the trust. Coming in, it's year four together. A lot of reps."
Moving forward, a big challenge awaits in Philadelphia against the NFC-leading Eagles next Sunday afternoon. To keep the momentum going on offense, Lamb pointed to a common theme that has permeated around the locker room in the team running its own race.
"Staying on schedule, be us," he said. "Don't let the defense dictate us."