#LARvsDAL

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

Oct 29, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb-calls-career-best-day-‘stepping-stone’-to-future-hero
Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two weeks ago coming out of a huge loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was dejected and reasonably frustrated after one of the poorest performances by the Dallas offense since his arrival in 2020.

In the two weeks since, Lamb helped Dallas edge out the Chargers the following week before coming out of a bye and posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158) on his way to helping Dallas pull away with a 43-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"We're not surprised," Lamb said postgame. "That's what we're looking for week in and week out. This was more of a stepping stone to what's to come. Coming off the bye, we knew we had an advantage and we came out striking."

After that loss against the Niners, Lamb was questioned about the identity of the Dallas offense and he admittedly couldn't put it together. Now with two solid performances in the books and consistency building, that identity has been cemented in the eyes of Lamb.

"We're explosive and physical," he said. "That's our full ability and capability. I know what we can do week in and week out. We can definitely take the top off a defense. It gave us the ability to run every play with no restrictions, and that's when we're at our best."

The on-field chemistry with Dak Prescott has noticeably taken a jump with Lamb after today's big day, which he attributes to hard work put in over the offseason and the experience they have with each other in four years.

"Staying open, that's all I can do," he said on what helps them work together. "He's aligned with me and I'm aligned with him. We've built the trust. Coming in, it's year four together. A lot of reps."

Moving forward, a big challenge awaits in Philadelphia against the NFC-leading Eagles next Sunday afternoon. To keep the momentum going on offense, Lamb pointed to a common theme that has permeated around the locker room in the team running its own race.

"Staying on schedule, be us," he said. "Don't let the defense dictate us."

Related Content

news

Dak on offense torching the Rams: 'We're in rhythm'

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense has drawn plenty of criticism in 2023, but they've gotten past their sputtering ways in explosive fashion following their bye week. 
news

Parsons hoping to carry consistency from big 43-20 win

With a huge matchup against the Eagles looming next week, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys will look to carry the consistency built from Sunday's big win against the Rams.
news

Eatman: When these 88s get hungry … feed them!

Just like it worked with Irvin and Dez and now CeeDee, the Cowboys always have a way to silence these No. 88 receivers when they want the ball – give it to them.
news

DeMarcus Ware inducted into the Ring of Honor

In the middle of an impressive 43-20 win over the Rams, the Cowboys also rewarded one of their greatest defensive players in franchise history.
news

Bland sets Cowboys record: 'I'm just doing my job'

DaRon Bland has been a problem for opposing coordinators and quarterbacks from the minute he stepped into the league in 2022 and, in Year 2, he's now in the Cowboys' record books. 
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty extends drive

 Plays that might get forgotten include an early defensive penalty on the Rams that negated a sack and allowed the Cowboys to strike first. 
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who had a day vs. Rams

It was set to be a solid brawl between the Cowboys and the Rams, but the former wound up getting the better of the latter in a major way with the help of several shining stars.
news

5 Takes: Lamb is Cowboys' most dangerous weapon

After a career day at AT&T Stadium, it's safe to etch CeeDee Lamb's placement as the Dallas Cowboys' most dangerous weapon.
news

Game Recap: Handing out treats in 43-20 win

Halloween may be two days away, but the Cowboys handed out plenty of treats as all three phases of the game contributed in a dominating 43-20 win over the Rams.
news

Updates: Tyron Smith out vs. Rams with neck injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

DaRon Bland's reliability built off strong family backbone

We've come to learn that DaRon Bland's brand of football includes reliability in high pressure situations which he attributes to a mentality he was raised on during his childhood.
