 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Apr 24, 2024 at 06:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-16-hero

FRISCO, Texas — The 2024 NFL Draft is here.

On Thursday night, the first of 257 players will be selected in Detroit, Michigan to one of the 32 clubs. Months of research, data-pulling and context-grabbing following the conclusion of the 2023 season leads into the weekend where it will all come together for 32 separate draft classes.

Here are the top 100 prospects, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com, for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.

Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-100-95
1 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-94-89
2 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-88-83
3 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-82-77
4 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-76-71
5 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-70-65
6 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-64-59
7 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-58-53
8 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-52-47
9 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-46-41
10 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-40-35
11 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-34-29
12 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-28-23
13 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-22-17
14 / 25
Breaking-down-the-Top-100-draft-prospects-16-11
15 / 25
10. Terrion Arnold | CB The ability to cover dynamic weapons step-for-step became the expectation for Terrion Arnold in 2023, and he followed through on his way to becoming a First-Team AP All-American. A lack of thorough experience may offer a little more room for development, but his ceiling has perennial All-Pro potential with his change of direction and early deep knowledge of certain route concepts.
16 / 25

10. Terrion Arnold | CB

The ability to cover dynamic weapons step-for-step became the expectation for Terrion Arnold in 2023, and he followed through on his way to becoming a First-Team AP All-American. A lack of thorough experience may offer a little more room for development, but his ceiling has perennial All-Pro potential with his change of direction and early deep knowledge of certain route concepts.

9. Dallas Turner | EDGE Athletic versatility jumps off the page with Dallas Turner in his ability to rush the passer, stay true in the run game and even cover weapons coming out of the backfield. What he might lack in play strength, he makes up for in his understanding of leverage within his own athleticism that allows him to attack backfields with a controlled recklessness.
17 / 25

9. Dallas Turner | EDGE

Athletic versatility jumps off the page with Dallas Turner in his ability to rush the passer, stay true in the run game and even cover weapons coming out of the backfield. What he might lack in play strength, he makes up for in his understanding of leverage within his own athleticism that allows him to attack backfields with a controlled recklessness.

8. Quinyon Mitchell | CB Arguably the cleanest cover corner in the class, Quinyon Mitchell is my top defensive player in the class based on his ability to press off the line and mirror any route concept in man coverage and anticipate any deception in zone coverage.
18 / 25

8. Quinyon Mitchell | CB

Arguably the cleanest cover corner in the class, Quinyon Mitchell is my top defensive player in the class based on his ability to press off the line and mirror any route concept in man coverage and anticipate any deception in zone coverage.

7. Brock Bowers | TE While the value around the tight end position has been rightfully debated when it comes to spending a premier draft pick, Brock Bowers' value stands apart. His versatility in the receiving game as an inline, slot or outside guy allows for offensive fluidity and a weapon that can separate at all three levels.
19 / 25

7. Brock Bowers | TE

While the value around the tight end position has been rightfully debated when it comes to spending a premier draft pick, Brock Bowers' value stands apart. His versatility in the receiving game as an inline, slot or outside guy allows for offensive fluidity and a weapon that can separate at all three levels.

6. Joe Alt | T The bonafide top tackle in the class is as clean of a prospect you can find up front. Even in a tackle class that could see double-digit players at the position go in the first round, Joe Alt separates himself from the rest with his lateral agility combined with a 6-foot-9, 321-pound frame that pummels opponents.
20 / 25

6. Joe Alt | T

The bonafide top tackle in the class is as clean of a prospect you can find up front. Even in a tackle class that could see double-digit players at the position go in the first round, Joe Alt separates himself from the rest with his lateral agility combined with a 6-foot-9, 321-pound frame that pummels opponents.

5. Jayden Daniels | QB Depending on how some view it, Jayden Daniels' wealth of experience at the college level could be a positive or a negative. He is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the draft class, but his Heisman-winning final season at LSU saw him be an ultra-dangerous threat both as a passer (3,812 yards, 40 TD) and runner (1,134 yards and 10 TD), drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson by some.
21 / 25

5. Jayden Daniels | QB

Depending on how some view it, Jayden Daniels' wealth of experience at the college level could be a positive or a negative. He is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the draft class, but his Heisman-winning final season at LSU saw him be an ultra-dangerous threat both as a passer (3,812 yards, 40 TD) and runner (1,134 yards and 10 TD), drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson by some.

Rome Odunze | WR It's not often you see three receivers in the top four of the draft, but it's warranted with the skillset that Rome Odunze possesses. Any other year, his one-on-one catch ability that plays into his body control and his big play ability would have him as the first receiver off the board.
22 / 25

Rome Odunze | WR

It's not often you see three receivers in the top four of the draft, but it's warranted with the skillset that Rome Odunze possesses. Any other year, his one-on-one catch ability that plays into his body control and his big play ability would have him as the first receiver off the board.

3. Malik Nabers | WR Getting the ball in space and making plays happen is what makes Malik Nabers one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the draft class, as he uses strong hands, elite field vision and a stride that separates downfield to be a big play machine.
23 / 25

3. Malik Nabers | WR

Getting the ball in space and making plays happen is what makes Malik Nabers one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the draft class, as he uses strong hands, elite field vision and a stride that separates downfield to be a big play machine.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR Name and lineage aside, Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most discussed wide receiver prospects of the last three draft cycles with his physical skillset at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds that creates separation off the line along with his smooth route running and his elite feel within opposing secondaries that allows him to get open anywhere downfield.
24 / 25

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR

Name and lineage aside, Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most discussed wide receiver prospects of the last three draft cycles with his physical skillset at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds that creates separation off the line along with his smooth route running and his elite feel within opposing secondaries that allows him to get open anywhere downfield.

1. Caleb Williams | QB The consensus top pick in the draft looks destined to be the next quarterback tasked with taking the Chicago Bears to the top of the league, as his athleticism, pocket presence and his multiple arm talent skillset combine to make him one of the more intriguing prospects of the last decade.
25 / 25

1. Caleb Williams | QB

The consensus top pick in the draft looks destined to be the next quarterback tasked with taking the Chicago Bears to the top of the league, as his athleticism, pocket presence and his multiple arm talent skillset combine to make him one of the more intriguing prospects of the last decade.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Must understand Cowboys positions

It's NFL Draft eve, but as Mickey Spagnola writes in his weekly Mick Shots, the Cowboys really need the young guys already on the roster to step up. Plus playing cat and mouse, the price going up for CeeDee, trader Jerry, a pick prediction and more!
news

Updates: Overshown, Stephens have big 'opportunity'

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each defensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 offensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each offensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Jones speaks on Cowboys contracts: 'We want Dak'

Dak Prescott isn't focused on his future at the moment, but the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're not interested in replacing him in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Jerry, Stephen discuss trading back and OL needs

At their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Jerry and Stephen Jones discussed the potential of trading back in the first round as well as the complete picture around the needs on the offensive line.
news

Possible Pick: JC Latham has first-round versatility

A bulldozer at both tackle and guard, JC Latham has a skillset and body type that will be highly coveted in the first round. Can the Cowboys see him slip to No. 24?
news

Science Lab: Cowboys 7-Round mock gets spicy

There is no shortage of needs for the Dallas Cowboys as they run full speed to the 2024 NFL Draft, but this seven-round mock draft is one that would light the city ablaze.
news

Pick Fit: QB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Quarterback is far from a need in this year's draft class, but in case the Cowboys are keeping plans to take a signal-caller close to the vest, here are names that could make sense at each pick.
news

High Low: Lack of QB security leads to Dallas pick?

Until a new deal is done between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, and until it's known what Trey Lance can truly be, questions on possibly using a draft pick at QB will remain.
news

Pick Fit: TE fits for every Cowboys draft pick

While a tight end isn't necessarily a draft need, we take a look at a player in the position group that could make sense for each of Dallas' seven draft selections.
Advertising