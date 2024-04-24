Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

FRISCO, Texas — The 2024 NFL Draft is here.
On Thursday night, the first of 257 players will be selected in Detroit, Michigan to one of the 32 clubs. Months of research, data-pulling and context-grabbing following the conclusion of the 2023 season leads into the weekend where it will all come together for 32 separate draft classes.
Here are the top 100 prospects, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com, for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.