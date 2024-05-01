NFC East Roundup: How division rivals drafted

FRISCO, Texas — The rookie draft classes are all getting settled in their new homes in the week following the NFL Draft, as the Cowboys and 31 other teams welcome in their newest additions.

The Cowboys selected OT Tyler Guyton, DE Marshawn Kneeland, IOL Cooper Beebe, LB Marist Liufau, CB Caelen Carson, WR Ryan Flournoy, OT Nathan Thomas and DT Justin Rogers.

They weren't the only squad in the NFC East that came away with talent. Let's take a look at each of the three division rivals and the pieces they added over the weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles

1(22): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

2(40): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

3(94): Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

4 (127): Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

5(152): Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

5(155): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

5(172): Trevor Keegan, IOL, Michigan

6(185): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

6(190): Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State

The secondary needed desperate help in Philadelphia after the finish to last season, and they took a huge step towards correcting it in taking the draft's first cornerback at No. 22 and one of the top versatile defensive backs in Cooper DeJean. Each has day-one starting capability as Mitchell can lock down the outside while DeJean can play anywhere in the defensive backfield.

They followed that up with selecting one of the most athletic pass-rushers in the class in Jalyx Hunt, who is a converted safety who uses his added weight and athleticism to wreak havoc on opposing backfields. While he may not be immediately ready to flourish in the NFL, his ceiling is sky-high for whenever he does touch the field.

Ainias Smith is yet another offensive weapon for Jalen Hurts that will also factor into the return game, while Johnny Wilson's massive 6-foot-7 frame will pose red zone mismatches for opposing defenses.

Washington Commanders

1(2): Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

2(36): Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

2(50): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

2(53): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

3(67): Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

3(100): Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

5(139): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

5(161): Dominque Hampton, S, Washington

7(222): Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

No team had more top 100 selections than Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders, as he used the six selections in the first three rounds to sure up holes on both sides of the ball.

Jayden Daniels was selected No. 2 overall, as the Commanders look to make the reigning Heisman Trophy winner the franchise quarterback they've been searching for.

Jer'Zhan Newton is arguably the most athletic interior defensive lineman in the draft, as the Florida native has the potential to be a dangerous pass rush weapon for Quinn early on. Mike Sainristil most likely factors in as Quinn's nickel corner, similar to how he used fellow Michigan product Jourdan Lewis in Dallas.

New York Giants

1(6): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

2(47): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

3(70): Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

4(107): Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

5(166): Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

6(183): Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Adding Malik Nabers will bring instant firepower to the Giants' offense, as he becomes the first LSU receiver taken by New York in the first round since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. His downfield separation, run-after-catch ability, strong hands, body control and big play ability will make him an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender in 2024.

Steps towards solidifying holes in the secondary were taken as well with projected nickel corner Andru Phillips and projected strong safety Tyler Nubin. Each brings solid cover skills, while Nubin adds arguably the biggest run defense tool bag of any safety in the draft.