Brevyn Spann-Ford agrees to terms on extension with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford have agreed to terms on an extension.

Spann-Ford, who was set to be a restricted free agent after the 2026 season, will now stay in Dallas through 2029.

During training camp, Spann-Ford grew into Dallas' TE2 role behind Jake Ferguson, contributing as one of the offense's best in-line blockers at the position and a key player on special teams.

With three days to go until the Cowboys kick off the NFL season, Spann-Ford now gets added comfort long-term with Dallas being confident in what he can bring to the offense.

The 26-year-old climbed the ranks the hard way, using lessons he's learned from Ferguson and tight ends coach Lunda Wells to take his receiving game to another level. The decision to secure him for the future, days after restructuring the contract extension for Ferguson, ties the duo together in Dallas as the team's definitive one-two punch at the position.

A product of Minnesota, both in upbringing and in his football journey with the Golden Gophers, Spann-Ford has the ability to be as much of a downfield threat going forward — evidenced a time or two in his recent past — as he is willing to put his body on the line to protect All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and to clear lanes for Javonte Willams and the other running backs.