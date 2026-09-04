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News - Regular Season | 2026

Dallas Cowboys reveal uniform schedule for 2026 season

Sep 04, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Josh Rodriguez

Digital Media Producer

09_03_ Uniforms

When in doubt, you can expect the Cowboys to be wearing their iconic white primary jerseys, silver helmets, and infamous seafoam pants. You can practically see the team running onto the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX when you close your eyes. The 2026 season will also feature the navy blue, classic throwbacks, and the all-white color rush uniforms.

The Cowboys have famously worn their primary whites at home since the 1960s. Former Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm stated this was to give home fans a chance to see a variety of team jerseys. It also had the added benefit of a slight weather advantage as the 'Boys would fare better in the Texas heat than their darker-jersey counterparts. Most NFL teams prefer to wear their color jerseys at home, which leads to the Dallas Cowboys wearing white... quite a lot ... 10 out of 17 games this regular season.

In the rare instances that the navy jerseys appear, it's always a welcome change of pace. Up until the 80s, they were commonly referred to as the "beat-em blues" by fans as the team's playoff record in Cowboy blue was less than stellar (1-6), until the Cowboys finally broke the losing streak in the 2022 season with a convincing Wild Card win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're now 2-6… hey, that is technically better!

The Cowboys will be feeling "Blue" against the Houston Texans (Week 4), Indianapolis Colts (Week 9), & Los Angeles Rams (Week 15). For a slight variant, the Cowboys will wear their arctic white helmets and white pants with navy jerseys against the Colts (Week 9).

You can expect the Cowboys to sport their classic 1960s-era jerseys for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The throwbacks made a comeback in 2022 after the usage of a second team helmet became prohibited from use in 2013 due to the NFL's health and safety protocols.

And let's not forget the all-white Color Rush jerseys, which are debatably one of the best-looking uniforms in the league – alternate or primary! You'll see them against the Washington Commanders (Week 2), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7), & Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 16). These crispy uniforms were unveiled in 2015 with silver helmets for the NFL's Color Rush campaign. Dallas then added its arctic white helmets in 2022.

The NFL recently announced that the Cowboys will don a brand new "Rivalries" uniform for their regular season game against the Denver Broncos in 2027. An official design has not been confirmed.

Here's a game-by-game rundown of the Cowboys' jersey schedule for the 2026 season:

Dallas Cowboys reveal uniform schedule for 2026 season

From iconic white home uniforms to Thanksgiving throwbacks and sleek Color Rush looks, the Cowboys' 2026 uniform lineup blends tradition and variety while keeping the identity of America's Team front and center.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Week 1 at Giants: Primary White
1 / 17

Week 1 at Giants: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 vs Commanders: Alternate (Color Rush)
2 / 17

Week 2 vs Commanders: Alternate (Color Rush)

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 3 vs Ravens (in Rio): Primary White
3 / 17

Week 3 vs Ravens (in Rio): Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 4 at Texans: Primary Navy
4 / 17

Week 4 at Texans: Primary Navy

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 5 vs Buccaneers: Primary White
5 / 17

Week 5 vs Buccaneers: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 6 at Packers: Primary White
6 / 17

Week 6 at Packers: Primary White

Week 7 at Eagles: Alternate (Color Rush)
7 / 17

Week 7 at Eagles: Alternate (Color Rush)

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 8 vs Cardinals: Primary White
8 / 17

Week 8 vs Cardinals: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 9 at Colts: Primary Navy w/ white helmets
9 / 17

Week 9 at Colts: Primary Navy w/ white helmets

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 vs 49ers: Primary White
10 / 17

Week 10 vs 49ers: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 11 vs Titans: Primary White
11 / 17

Week 11 vs Titans: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 12 vs Eagles: Alternate (Classic)
12 / 17

Week 12 vs Eagles: Alternate (Classic)

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
Week 13 at Seahawks: Primary White
13 / 17

Week 13 at Seahawks: Primary White

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Week 15 at Rams: Primary Navy
14 / 17

Week 15 at Rams: Primary Navy

Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/2024
Week 16 vs Jaguars: Alternate (Color Rush)
15 / 17

Week 16 vs Jaguars: Alternate (Color Rush)

Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/2024
Week 17 vs Giants: Primary White
16 / 17

Week 17 vs Giants: Primary White

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/ Dallas Cowboys
Week 18 at Commanders: Primary White
17 / 17

Week 18 at Commanders: Primary White

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
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