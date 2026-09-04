Dallas Cowboys reveal uniform schedule for 2026 season

When in doubt, you can expect the Cowboys to be wearing their iconic white primary jerseys, silver helmets, and infamous seafoam pants. You can practically see the team running onto the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX when you close your eyes. The 2026 season will also feature the navy blue, classic throwbacks, and the all-white color rush uniforms.

The Cowboys have famously worn their primary whites at home since the 1960s. Former Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm stated this was to give home fans a chance to see a variety of team jerseys. It also had the added benefit of a slight weather advantage as the 'Boys would fare better in the Texas heat than their darker-jersey counterparts. Most NFL teams prefer to wear their color jerseys at home, which leads to the Dallas Cowboys wearing white... quite a lot ... 10 out of 17 games this regular season.

In the rare instances that the navy jerseys appear, it's always a welcome change of pace. Up until the 80s, they were commonly referred to as the "beat-em blues" by fans as the team's playoff record in Cowboy blue was less than stellar (1-6), until the Cowboys finally broke the losing streak in the 2022 season with a convincing Wild Card win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're now 2-6… hey, that is technically better!

The Cowboys will be feeling "Blue" against the Houston Texans (Week 4), Indianapolis Colts (Week 9), & Los Angeles Rams (Week 15). For a slight variant, the Cowboys will wear their arctic white helmets and white pants with navy jerseys against the Colts (Week 9).

You can expect the Cowboys to sport their classic 1960s-era jerseys for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The throwbacks made a comeback in 2022 after the usage of a second team helmet became prohibited from use in 2013 due to the NFL's health and safety protocols.

And let's not forget the all-white Color Rush jerseys, which are debatably one of the best-looking uniforms in the league – alternate or primary! You'll see them against the Washington Commanders (Week 2), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7), & Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 16). These crispy uniforms were unveiled in 2015 with silver helmets for the NFL's Color Rush campaign. Dallas then added its arctic white helmets in 2022.

The NFL recently announced that the Cowboys will don a brand new "Rivalries" uniform for their regular season game against the Denver Broncos in 2027. An official design has not been confirmed.