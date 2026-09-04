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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys restructure 3 contracts to create more cap room

Sep 04, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_04_ Contract Restructures

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have restructured the contracts of Jake Ferguson, DaRon Bland and Kenny Clark to give Dallas some added flexibility financially ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

It's the latest in a number of contractual moves since the beginning of the offseason that the Cowboys have made to create cap room. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Terence Steele and Malik Hooker have all had contracts restructured or reworked as well.

Bland and Ferguson both received contract extensions to remain with the Cowboys in 2025. Bland signed a four-year, $92 million deal that keeps him in Dallas through 2030. Similarly, Ferguson is inked with the Cowboys through 2030 as well after signing a four-year, $52 million extension.

For Clark, it marks the second time this offseason his contract has been structured since March. He's current contract keeps him with the Cowboys through the 2028 season.

With more cap room comes having more options for the Cowboys on the personnel front if they choose to use it. All offseason, Jerry Jones has shied away from saying he's willing to make a “substantive” move if the right opportunity comes along.

"I'm even more excited today then I was when we started camp that our team is going to be one that if we can have some things go right for us, avoid some injury, we could really be something that we all want to be, and that's a team that's competing for the big game," Jones said at training camp in Oxnard, California. "Bottom line is, the answer is yes. If we saw something that would help us anyplace, we'd do it."

The restructuring of the three contracts is not a definitive sign that the Cowboys are actively looking to add a high-paid player to their roster. It does however give them more options if they choose to do so at any point during the season, and can also help their cap situation for the 2027 season.

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