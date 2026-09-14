Brian Schottenheimer on Cowboys' season-opening loss: 'We got humbled'

"We did not get enough pressure on him," Schottenheimer said. "He looked pretty comfortable back there. I thought we had some good shots on the ball, but the pass rush does have to be better, for sure."

For Dallas' young players, and the team as a whole, the Cowboys' Week 1 result served as a wake-up call.

"This is a humbling business," Schottenheimer said. "And we got humbled tonight. That's what I told the guys. We lost mile one of a 17-mile marathon, and we have to be better. We will be better. And the only way to do that is to get back to work."

Dallas' struggles in the trenches didn't just come on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys rushed for just 69 yards on 18 carries as a team, good for 3.8 yards per carry.

"I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front," Schottenheimer said. "Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game. Javonte was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game."

At the end of the first half, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a costly interception to Jevon Holland as he was rolling away from pressure and didn't put the ball far enough out of bounds. That would end up serving as a crucial springboard for the Giants, as they scored touchdowns on all three possessions after the interception.

"He was trying to throw it away, and he didn't get enough on it," Schottenheimer said. "And that happens, but it was a big momentum swing. They went down and scored, and they got the ball in the second half and they scored. That's unfortunately what they call a double dip, and they double dipped us."

After an offseason full of optimism about the new-look defense, talks of Super Bowl aspirations and more, was this the most disappointing opening night Schottenheimer's been a part of given the expectations?

"Been around a long time. So maybe, but right now this one feels pretty bad," Schottenheimer said. "Just because at the end of the day again, we just didn't perform the way we're capable of playing. We didn't play defense the way we're capable of playing, we didn't play offense in the first half the way we're capable of playing, we dropped the ball."