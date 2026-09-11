Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ryan Flournoy react to signing extensions: 'I'm so grateful'

Spann-Ford said that after his deal was signed, he went to a planned weekly dinner with the rest of the Cowboys offense where they congratulated him. Shortly after, the news of Flournoy's deal struck as well, which surely made the celebration bigger.

"It's super special," Spann-Ford said of getting his deal done around the same time as Flournoy. "Coming in together, we've trained in the offseason together the last two offseasons, so that really hit home. I got my deal done, and then I look at my phone and see Ryan got his done. So it was a super cool moment for the both of us, super cool moment for our trainer that we work with. I couldn't be more proud of him and his development."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Flournoy and Spann-Ford "literally carry the flag for what we're about." Their new deals show that he and his coaching staff have confidence in how they can continue to grow and develop.

"I think it shows you that they're really good football players, and we're finding even more roles for them," Schottenheimer said. "You talk about those guys, and it's not just want they do on offense, it's what they do on special teams as well that makes them more valuable."

After going undrafted out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford revealed that another team interested in him was his home-state Vikings. A deal never materialized, however, and he ended up signing with the Cowboys. He hasn't looked back since.

"Dallas was really the only team that really took a chance on me," Spann-Ford said. "It means a little more getting able to stay and be a part of something special here."

Similarly, Flournoy never doubted himself capable of producing at a high level despite being a sixth-round pick out of a small school in Southeast Missouri State.

"I always never doubted what God has planned for me," Flournoy said. "I know that I would love to be here for the rest of my career. Just for them to extend me, it just shows that it's heading in that direction. I'm so grateful."

And even though the ink has dried on new deals, their mindset doesn't change going forward.

"Just having that chip on your shoulder, that's something that comes with it," Spann-Ford said of being undrafted. "Getting paid is nice, but at the end of the day, nothing really changes. You've still got to produce for your team."

The Cowboys offense is hoping to produce at a high level once again, and their first chance to get off to a quick start comes on Sunday night in the season opener against the Giants.