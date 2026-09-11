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Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ryan Flournoy react to signing extensions: 'I'm so grateful'

Sep 11, 2026 at 02:14 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_11_ Brevyn Spann-Ford_ Ryan Flournoy

FRISCO, Texas – Late on Thursday night and into Friday morning, the Cowboys were able to get two key offensive pieces inked to extensions before the 2026 season kicked off.

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford both signed their respective new deals with the Cowboys on Friday afternoon. Flournoy is now signed with the team through 2027, and Spann-Ford through 2029. Both were initially set to be restricted free agents after the season, but now don't have to worry about that anymore.

"They negotiations were good." Spann-Ford said. "It really went smooth. I feel like both sides were really receptive to each other, so it was great. Got the call yesterday that the deal was done, and I got to call my family, got to call my brother, got to call my people. It was a special moment."

Flournoy, who was initially cut by the Cowboys after training camp in 2025 before returning and earning the WR3 role later in the season, was appreciative of the new contract as well as the journey it took to get to this point.

"Just was so glad and grateful," Flournoy said. "Really, all glory to God. When He's involved, great things happen, and that's just what happened this past day…"

"What happens in the dark comes to light. All the work and hours I put in just with my teammates or by myself, it's a breath of fresh air to know that I'm considered here. This is home. They extended me, and I'm just so grateful that they think so highly of me."

Spann-Ford said that after his deal was signed, he went to a planned weekly dinner with the rest of the Cowboys offense where they congratulated him. Shortly after, the news of Flournoy's deal struck as well, which surely made the celebration bigger.

"It's super special," Spann-Ford said of getting his deal done around the same time as Flournoy. "Coming in together, we've trained in the offseason together the last two offseasons, so that really hit home. I got my deal done, and then I look at my phone and see Ryan got his done.  So it was a super cool moment for the both of us, super cool moment for our trainer that we work with. I couldn't be more proud of him and his development."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Flournoy and Spann-Ford "literally carry the flag for what we're about." Their new deals show that he and his coaching staff have confidence in how they can continue to grow and develop.

"I think it shows you that they're really good football players, and we're finding even more roles for them," Schottenheimer said. "You talk about those guys, and it's not just want they do on offense, it's what they do on special teams as well that makes them more valuable."

After going undrafted out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford revealed that another team interested in him was his home-state Vikings. A deal never materialized, however, and he ended up signing with the Cowboys. He hasn't looked back since.

"Dallas was really the only team that really took a chance on me," Spann-Ford said. "It means a little more getting able to stay and be a part of something special here."

Similarly, Flournoy never doubted himself capable of producing at a high level despite being a sixth-round pick out of a small school in Southeast Missouri State.

"I always never doubted what God has planned for me," Flournoy said. "I know that I would love to be here for the rest of my career. Just for them to extend me, it just shows that it's heading in that direction. I'm so grateful."

And even though the ink has dried on new deals, their mindset doesn't change going forward.

"Just having that chip on your shoulder, that's something that comes with it," Spann-Ford said of being undrafted. "Getting paid is nice, but at the end of the day, nothing really changes. You've still got to produce for your team."

The Cowboys offense is hoping to produce at a high level once again, and their first chance to get off to a quick start comes on Sunday night in the season opener against the Giants.

"I'm super excited to see us out there and just to play with the guys that's on the roster," Flournoy said. "With Dak leading the charge and me, GP and CeeDee at wideout and [KaVontae Turpin], I think we're going to have a great game. It's just so exciting. I think we're all anxious to just go out there and rock out."

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and is expected to be the starting inside locker room, wearing the "green dot" to make the calls for Christian Parker's defense.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and is expected to be the starting inside locker room, wearing the "green dot" to make the calls for Christian Parker's defense.

No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.

No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.

Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys/Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku is one of the players the Cowboys are counting on to provide outside pressure off the edge.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku is one of the players the Cowboys are counting on to provide outside pressure off the edge.

COREY WERNECKE/COREY WERNECKE/DALLASCOWBOYS
No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.

No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - After so much talk and debate on what number Downs would eventually get, he ended up staying in No. 13 – a good thing for so many of the fans who have already purchased Downs' jersey. Most importantly, the Cowboys are hoping Downs "puts a number" on his opponents and lives up to the hype as one of the best rookies of this class.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - After so much talk and debate on what number Downs would eventually get, he ended up staying in No. 13 – a good thing for so many of the fans who have already purchased Downs' jersey. Most importantly, the Cowboys are hoping Downs "puts a number" on his opponents and lives up to the hype as one of the best rookies of this class.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 – Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys made sure to lock Flournoy up for at least two more seasons, giving him a contract extension this week. Flournoy was set to be a restricted free agent next year and now will be on the team through 2027. This year, he could have endless chances to shine as defenses must focus on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
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No. 19 – Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys made sure to lock Flournoy up for at least two more seasons, giving him a contract extension this week. Flournoy was set to be a restricted free agent next year and now will be on the team through 2027. This year, he could have endless chances to shine as defenses must focus on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

No. 20 – Malik Davis, RB
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No. 20 – Malik Davis, RB

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24 and finds himself as the veteran of now a very talented safety room, with the additions of PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson and rookie Caleb Downs.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24 and finds himself as the veteran of now a very talented safety room, with the additions of PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson and rookie Caleb Downs.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.

COREY WERNECKE/COREY WERNECKE/DALLASCOWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

20260910_DAL_Practice-24
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - The decision to bring Thompson to Dallas could prove one of the smartest of the offseason. His football ability and acumen are through the roof, capable of being a green dot, if needed, and reunites with secondary coach Ryan Smith to help establish a new regime at the position.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - The decision to bring Thompson to Dallas could prove one of the smartest of the offseason. His football ability and acumen are through the roof, capable of being a green dot, if needed, and reunites with secondary coach Ryan Smith to help establish a new regime at the position.

15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- It took all of 17 games for the world to understand why the Cowboys used a first-round pick to acquire Booker in 2025. His dominance as Alabama has spilled over into Dallas, preventing a post-Zack Martin era void that might've decimated the interior of the Cowboys' O-line, if not for Booker and his upside.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- It took all of 17 games for the world to understand why the Cowboys used a first-round pick to acquire Booker in 2025. His dominance as Alabama has spilled over into Dallas, preventing a post-Zack Martin era void that might've decimated the interior of the Cowboys' O-line, if not for Booker and his upside.

No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.
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No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.

No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Reunited with his former collegiate offensive line coach, Conor Riley, Beebe's progression is impressive. Tasked with converting from guard at Kansas State to center, and one good enough to become a salute to Travis Frederick, is currently the path Beebe walks in-between Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Reunited with his former collegiate offensive line coach, Conor Riley, Beebe's progression is impressive. Tasked with converting from guard at Kansas State to center, and one good enough to become a salute to Travis Frederick, is currently the path Beebe walks in-between Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith.

COREY WERNECKE/COREY WERNECKE/DALLASCOWBOYS
No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.
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No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.

20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he'd be competing with Terence Steele for the starting right tackle job.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he'd be competing with Terence Steele for the starting right tackle job.

No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

AP Photo/Brandon Wade
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.

No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.

No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.
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No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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