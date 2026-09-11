Brevyn Spann-Ford, Ryan Flournoy react to signing extensions: 'I'm so grateful'

FRISCO, Texas – Late on Thursday night and into Friday morning, the Cowboys were able to get two key offensive pieces inked to extensions before the 2026 season kicked off.
Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford both signed their respective new deals with the Cowboys on Friday afternoon. Flournoy is now signed with the team through 2027, and Spann-Ford through 2029. Both were initially set to be restricted free agents after the season, but now don't have to worry about that anymore.
"They negotiations were good." Spann-Ford said. "It really went smooth. I feel like both sides were really receptive to each other, so it was great. Got the call yesterday that the deal was done, and I got to call my family, got to call my brother, got to call my people. It was a special moment."
Flournoy, who was initially cut by the Cowboys after training camp in 2025 before returning and earning the WR3 role later in the season, was appreciative of the new contract as well as the journey it took to get to this point.
"Just was so glad and grateful," Flournoy said. "Really, all glory to God. When He's involved, great things happen, and that's just what happened this past day…"
"What happens in the dark comes to light. All the work and hours I put in just with my teammates or by myself, it's a breath of fresh air to know that I'm considered here. This is home. They extended me, and I'm just so grateful that they think so highly of me."
Spann-Ford said that after his deal was signed, he went to a planned weekly dinner with the rest of the Cowboys offense where they congratulated him. Shortly after, the news of Flournoy's deal struck as well, which surely made the celebration bigger.
"It's super special," Spann-Ford said of getting his deal done around the same time as Flournoy. "Coming in together, we've trained in the offseason together the last two offseasons, so that really hit home. I got my deal done, and then I look at my phone and see Ryan got his done. So it was a super cool moment for the both of us, super cool moment for our trainer that we work with. I couldn't be more proud of him and his development."
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Flournoy and Spann-Ford "literally carry the flag for what we're about." Their new deals show that he and his coaching staff have confidence in how they can continue to grow and develop.
"I think it shows you that they're really good football players, and we're finding even more roles for them," Schottenheimer said. "You talk about those guys, and it's not just want they do on offense, it's what they do on special teams as well that makes them more valuable."
After going undrafted out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford revealed that another team interested in him was his home-state Vikings. A deal never materialized, however, and he ended up signing with the Cowboys. He hasn't looked back since.
"Dallas was really the only team that really took a chance on me," Spann-Ford said. "It means a little more getting able to stay and be a part of something special here."
Similarly, Flournoy never doubted himself capable of producing at a high level despite being a sixth-round pick out of a small school in Southeast Missouri State.
"I always never doubted what God has planned for me," Flournoy said. "I know that I would love to be here for the rest of my career. Just for them to extend me, it just shows that it's heading in that direction. I'm so grateful."
And even though the ink has dried on new deals, their mindset doesn't change going forward.
"Just having that chip on your shoulder, that's something that comes with it," Spann-Ford said of being undrafted. "Getting paid is nice, but at the end of the day, nothing really changes. You've still got to produce for your team."
The Cowboys offense is hoping to produce at a high level once again, and their first chance to get off to a quick start comes on Sunday night in the season opener against the Giants.
"I'm super excited to see us out there and just to play with the guys that's on the roster," Flournoy said. "With Dak leading the charge and me, GP and CeeDee at wideout and [KaVontae Turpin], I think we're going to have a great game. It's just so exciting. I think we're all anxious to just go out there and rock out."