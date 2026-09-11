Malik Davis out with 'pretty serious' injury

FRISCO, Texas –

FRISCO, Texas – After once again earning a roster spot as a key offensive contributor, running back Malik Davis suffered an injury on Friday that ends his season before it ever began.

Davis had to be carted off the practice field Friday with a hip injury that required surgery later that evening. He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Friday's outdoor practice at The Star was non-contact and was considered slightly a step-above a walk-through practice.

Davis, who figured to be the No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams, had a solid training camp and preseason and won the job in a close competition that lasted nearly the entire month of August.

"Very disappointing. Malik's done everything the right way. He's such a good person off the field, he works his ass off, he's come from nowhere to be our No. 2 back, and he's done it the hard way," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Now unfortunately, I think he's looking at a pretty serious injury. So disappointed for Malik. Obviously tough for our team, but like anything it's next man up."

While the Cowboys added veteran Emari Demercado as the third back for depth and special teams help, Davis still figured to have a role in the offensive game plan on Sunday against the Giants.

With Davis out, the Cowboys will likely turn to both Demercado and perhaps Israel Abanikanda, who is on the practice squad. The team could either use a game-day elevation for Abanikanda or put him on the active roster.