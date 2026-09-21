Cowboys address concerns regarding playing field in Brazil

"We talked a little bit today with the operations people," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "[Vice president of football operations] Todd Williams and his team have been in direct contact with the league. The league seems to feel like everything's going to be fine and, in reality, we were focused on this [game against the Commanders].

"But, I have no concerns. I'm aware of some of the quotes and stuff, but again, I trust that the league's going to make the right decision and they'll get the field up to standard. Todd Williams and his team, operationally, were talking to the league office; and they were working through that last night and into today."

For his part, owner and general manager Jerry Jones — as of Sunday evening — was still waiting on more information before addressing the matter, but also made it very clear it's at the top of his list of priorities this week.

"Well, I'm not up to date on it. I was asking about it before the game, but I don't know anymore now than I knew then," he said. "We'll look at that, and I know that it's of utmost concern to the league that the teams have a good playing service down there. You'll certainly stay informed as we look into it, and it's front of mind now that we've gotten past the Washington Commanders."

Echoing this is Cowboys' chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones to 105.3 the Fan on Monday.

"I don't have concerns only because the league has said full speed ahead," he said. "If there was a real concern, there would have already been contingency plans being made. I know how the league works, about where we play the game if it weren't there, and there's none of that. So, I think we're full speed ahead."

CeeDee Lamb, fresh off of a huge game against those very same Commanders, racking up 153 yards and two touchdowns, including the record-setting catch from Prescott, has a much simpler view of it all.

The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is worrying only about what he can control.

"Let's play," he said when asked about the playing surface concerns. " I don't have questions. I'm gonna be out there, so it is what it is."

A perfect answer from a competitor who knows what it's like to play on imperfect fields over the course of a football career that has brought him to this point, but it's also true that, at this level, the condition of the playing surface for an NFL game should never be a question.