Pic 6: Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson's special connection, pass rush notes & more

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys avoided dropping their second game to open the 2026 season with a 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday, improving to 1-1.
Despite being outgained by the Commanders, Dallas found the end zone four times. All four were passing touchdowns from Dak Prescott on a record-setting night for the 11th year quarterback, two to Jake Ferguson and the other two to CeeDee Lamb.
Defensively, Dallas had their fair share of struggles, but held Washington to just 20 points with timely stops and a +1 finish in the turnover ratio thanks to a forced fumble from Jaishawn Barham. In the red zone, the Cowboys held the Commanders to one of three conversions.
Before the Cowboys now turn their attention to an international flight to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this week, let's take a look back at some more news and notes from Week 2: