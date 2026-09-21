Pic 6: Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson's special connection, pass rush notes & more

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Field Condition Concerns?

Ahead of the Cowboys' Week 3 game against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, concerns have raised on social media in recent days about the playing surface at Maracanã Stadium, where Dallas and Baltimore will meet next Sunday.

Flamengo, Brazil's most valuable football club and a member of Brazilian Serie A, plays their home matches at Maracanã Stadium, including a 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino on Sunday. In an earlier match this week, some Flamengo players had voiced their displeasure with the quality of the playing surface.

When asked about it after the game, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Dallas' operations team has been in contact with the league about the field but isn't concerned about it.

The league seems to feel like everything's going to be fine," Schottenheimer said. "And in reality, we were focused on this, but I have no concerns...I'm aware of some of the quotes and stuff, but again, I trust that the league's going to make the right decision and they'll get the field up to standard."