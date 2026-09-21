Jaishawn Barham draws high praise from Dak, other All-Pro's in big win over Commanders

His play helped make Prescott's record-setting day matter in the win column.

Is that good? Seems good, and the same locker room leaders who made it clear they love and welcome Barham's passion early in the week pointed at what he did against the Commanders as proof of why it's necessary.

The collective of All-Pro's and Pro Bowlers were floored and though Barham will find things on film that need to be cleaned up, there's no taking away from his key takeaway, amongst other things he did very well, and on short notice ... and with little experience doing it at the NFL level.

Dak Prescott:

"Yeah, I wasn't surprised. He's a guy I had a conversation with he first came in[to the organization], and when he first first got to training camp; and it was a short conversation, but when I walked off, I'm like, 'Oh, he's wired the right way for defense.' I like that. And as you said during our interview — I went and watched the video. I think it was the next day, or maybe even two days after that, and I caught up with him in the cold tank, and I asked him, 'The media asked me, andI finally saw the video.'

"And it was just out of context, to be honest with you. He was passionate. It wasn't an argument between him and [Christian Parker], by any means. It was the epitome of who he is. He wasn't happy with what they were doing or in his performance, and he was expressing that, and C.P. was just saying, 'We're gonna be OK.'

"So, I'm not surprised at all that he went out there and played this kind of game. I mean, even in how he answered that question to me, and he was like, 'Yeah, no big deal. I just didn't like — I thought we were playing soft or whatever, and I was pissed off about it.'

"He's gonna be a great ball player for us. He's a great ball player in this league, and he's just [passionate about] every opportunity he gets. That's the way that he's wired, and it's what this game means to him, and he's gonna show it. I think tonight was just his second opportunity to do so."

CeeDee Lamb:

"I just know a dawg when I see one, and I know my teammates, you know what I'm saying? I'm with these guys every single day, and have been with them since the spring. You get a good feel of a guy and how passionate he is about it, how much love he has for this game. It's every day in how he prepares, how he approaches the game. I know Jaishawn. He's a dawg, man. He don't mean no harm. He just wants to go play ball, and exceed."

Kenny Clark:

"Just commanding the huddle, doing everything that he's coached to do: coming out there being physical at the point of attack, getting guys lined up in the right spot, communicating all day — he did a great job today."

Quinnen Williams:

"The plays he is making, man, it's super dope. I see him making them in practice, and we're super confident in him. [He] keeps building on the things he does well, and just like all of us, build on the things we've got to correct and just keep going, man. He played a great game. He played phenomenal.