CeeDee Lamb does his part in Dak's big day

There's no doubting that this game will be remembered for Dak Prescott's impressive effort, as he surpassed Tony Romo for the most touchdown passes in franchise history, reaching 249 for his career. But CeeDee Lamb certainly did his part in making sure his quarterback rewrote the Cowboys' record books.
"That was crazy to find out," Lamb said about Prescott breaking Romo's mark. "It was obviously a lot of emotion. We needed to close the game out. I'm happy he relied on me to make that play."
In truth, Lamb made plays throughout the game, jumpstarting the Cowboys early with three catches for 41 yards on the team's opening possession. The last of those was a 3-yard grab in the back of the end zone for Dallas' first touchdown.
"I don't think that was the plan, like, 'Hey, let's get the ball to CeeDee coming out here,'" Prescott said. "It was just do the things we do well and the plays that we run well, and it just so happened they went to CeeDee. And he got in a groove and had a hell of a night."
"From now on, I feel like we've just got to control the narrative, and control what we can do," Lamb said. "If they give us the ball first, we'll go score first."
Overall, behind Prescott and Lamb's six catches for 94 yards in the first half, the Cowboys put up points on each of their first three possessions and only punted once for the game.
"Honestly, it was just about how fast can we come out? How efficient can we be?" Lamb said. "Obviously, we feel like that's our standard, and the only way that we can do that is going out there and converting every first down, staying ahead of the chains, relying on one another, and then one of us getting in the end zone. It just happened to be me first this week."
Lamb was also the last player to cross the goal line as well. During that final series, Prescott dropped a honey of a pass into Lamb's arms down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain. Lamb then returned the favor, leaping over a Washington defender for the slightly underthrown ball and outmuscling his opponent for possession and the touchdown.
"I'm ready to go play ball," Lamb said. "If that means you're relying on me, you're safe."
"Definitely fitting," replied Prescott when asked about Lamb catching the record-breaker. "That guy, he's been amazing. … It's only going to get better, and I'm excited for it."
In addition to notching the ninth multi-touchdown game of his career, Lamb also topped 100 receiving yards for the 28th time, with his 153 receiving yards overall being the fourth-highest total of his NFL tenure. In fact, he now has 23 games of at least 100 yards since 2022, which is tied with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown for the most during that span.
Still, despite Lamb's offensive fireworks, he knows this much-needed victory will be remembered as Prescott's day.
"Nobody else is more deserving than he is as far as that achievement," Lamb said, "and I know we've got many more to go."
The Dallas Cowboys get a convincing win over the Washington Commanders 37-20 in the home opener.