CeeDee Lamb does his part in Dak's big day

"Honestly, it was just about how fast can we come out? How efficient can we be?" Lamb said. "Obviously, we feel like that's our standard, and the only way that we can do that is going out there and converting every first down, staying ahead of the chains, relying on one another, and then one of us getting in the end zone. It just happened to be me first this week."

Lamb was also the last player to cross the goal line as well. During that final series, Prescott dropped a honey of a pass into Lamb's arms down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain. Lamb then returned the favor, leaping over a Washington defender for the slightly underthrown ball and outmuscling his opponent for possession and the touchdown.

"I'm ready to go play ball," Lamb said. "If that means you're relying on me, you're safe."

"Definitely fitting," replied Prescott when asked about Lamb catching the record-breaker. "That guy, he's been amazing. … It's only going to get better, and I'm excited for it."

In addition to notching the ninth multi-touchdown game of his career, Lamb also topped 100 receiving yards for the 28th time, with his 153 receiving yards overall being the fourth-highest total of his NFL tenure. In fact, he now has 23 games of at least 100 yards since 2022, which is tied with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown for the most during that span.

Still, despite Lamb's offensive fireworks, he knows this much-needed victory will be remembered as Prescott's day.