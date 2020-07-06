Brooks: Expect Cowboys To Use Some 3-4 Looks

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new free-agent signings in defensive end Aldon Smith.)

Since Mike McCarthy named Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator, the focus has been on which scheme would the veteran coach employ with the Cowboys. Although Nolan has been a long-time proponent of the 3-4, the Cowboys are expected to remain a 4-3 team but the coach has stated that the "players will determine what we do".

Looking at the Cowboys' defensive line and the changes that have taken place throughout the offseason, I would expect to see Nolan use a hybrid scheme with some 3-4 tactics sprinkled into the game plan. After studying the All-22 coaches' footage of the Cowboys' defensive line personnel, here are three reasons why mixing in the 3-4 makes sense:

The additions Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe give the Cowboys more size on the inside.