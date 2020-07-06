Bucky Brooks

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 01:00 PM

Brooks: Expect Cowboys To Use Some 3-4 Looks

Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Brooks-Expect-Cowboys-To-Use-Some-3-4-Looks-hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new free-agent signings in defensive end Aldon Smith.)

Since Mike McCarthy named Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator, the focus has been on which scheme would the veteran coach employ with the Cowboys. Although Nolan has been a long-time proponent of the 3-4, the Cowboys are expected to remain a 4-3 team but the coach has stated that the "players will determine what we do".

Looking at the Cowboys' defensive line and the changes that have taken place throughout the offseason, I would expect to see Nolan use a hybrid scheme with some 3-4 tactics sprinkled into the game plan. After studying the All-22 coaches' footage of the Cowboys' defensive line personnel, here are three reasons why mixing in the 3-4 makes sense:

The additions Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe give the Cowboys more size on the inside.

It's not a coincidence that the Cowboys' opening moves in free agency included a pair of big-bodied defensive tackles with the size, strength, and power to play as one-gap or two-gap defenders. Poe, in particular, can play straight up over the center and control both A gaps (hole between the center and guard). The 6-3, 346-pounder has the capacity to play as a 0-technique (head up over the center) in a 3-4 scheme or he can play as a shade in a four-man front.

McCoy is a classic 3-technique with the first-step quickness and burst to shoot through gaps as a disruptive penetrator. Although he's lost some of his mojo at this stage of his career, the former All-Pro still flashes some playmaking ability at the point of attack. With a 20-plus pound weight loss in the offseason, McCoy could re-emerge as a difference-maker in a scheme that puts him in the B gap and lets him create chaos at the line.

Cowboys have perfect interchangeable EDGE defenders in a hybrid scheme

The outside linebackers/defensive ends are the most important players in a scheme that morphs from a 4-3 to 3-4. The edge defenders are expected to be triple threats with the capacity to build a wall against the run while also harassing quarterbacks as pass rushers or coverage players from stand up positions. The multi-faceted position requires athletic playmakers to fill the roles, particularly in a 3-4 scheme designed to create confusion and chaos with the edge defenders attacking from various angles on blitzes, stunts, and games.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, and Randy Gregory have displayed the athleticism and disruptive skills to occupy multi-faceted roles in a defense that could move in and out of three- and four-man fronts to exploit favorable match-ups. In a 3-4, in particular, Nolan can create some one-on-one opportunities against tight ends and running backs for his top pass rushers by using disguise and deception at the line of scrimmage to disrupt the opponent's pass protection plan.

With seven defenders in the box, including four linebackers operating from stand-up positions, the Cowboys can combine some exotic pre-snap disguises with overload pressures to get Lawrence, Smith, or Gregory isolated on an overmatched running back or linebackers. These favorable one-on-one battles should lead to more sacks, pressures and QB hits in the pocket. Most importantly, the constant disruption results in more turnovers on strip-sacks, batted passes, and errant throws.

Tyrone Crawford is the wild card of the defensive front

The veteran defensive end has experience playing on the edges or inside for the Cowboys. Those reps could come in hand if the Cowboys kick him inside to the 5-technique position in some of their three-man fronts. By aligning Crawford on the edge of the tackle to the tight end's side (beside Poe at nose tackle and McCoy aligned on the others side as the 3-technique), the Cowboys can play some five-man fronts with Smith or Gregory playing opposite Lawrence. This "Under" front is designed to neutralize the run by plugging gaps with big bodies to enable speedy linebackers to run unobstructed to the ball.

In addition, the Cowboys could move into a "Bear" front with Poe positioned in a 0-technique with McCoy and Crawford aligned in 3-techniques on their respective sides. The old school Double Eagle alignment snuffs out the run while giving Nolan a number of blitz options with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch shooting gaps from various alignments.

Considering Crawford's size (6-foot-4, 290 pounds), athleticism, and versatility as an inside-outside defender, Nolan could employ a number of different personnel packages and schemes to make the Cowboys' defense a headache for opponents in 2020.

Related Content

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Daryl Worley
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Daryl Worley

Even after drafting two cornerbacks, the Cowboys still had the need to add veteran Daryl Worley. Check out his full scouting report, which shows he could be an option to help the secondary at safety as well.
Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots
news

Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots

More than six years of experience, Cameron Erving brings versatility. The Cowboys signed him because he can play tackle, guard and center. Here's a detailed scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton

The Cowboys are adding some experience to the quarterback room in veteran Andy Dalton. Our Bucky Brooks breaks down the tape on Dalton from this past season.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Stopping the run is usually the first priority of a defensive tackle. But third-round pick Neville Gallimore has some rare pass-rush moves for a 300-pounder, something that is detailed in Bucky Brooks' scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys got a true cover cornerback in Trevon Diggs, according to Bucky Brooks, who called the former Alabama standout a "bump-and-run" specialist. Here's the full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits
news

Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits

The Cowboys feel like they've got a steal in CeeDee Lamb at the No. 17 spot. Let's see how our Bucky Brooks viewed him after watching the OU receiver on tape with a full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith

While Aldon Smith was once an elite edge rusher, he hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Bucky Brooks breaks down how Smith can contribute for the Cowboys in 2020.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy

One of the first big free-agent signings the Cowboys made this offseason was the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. While the defensive tackle has plenty of accolades, here's a scouting report on what he'll bring to the Cowboys.
Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"
news

Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"

Longtime NFL analyst Bucky Brooks gives us his scouting report on newly-acquired tight end Blake Bell.

Advertising