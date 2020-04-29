Bucky Brooks

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 04:30 PM

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Bucky-Brooks-Gallimore-Has-Size-and-Rush-Ability-hero
AP Photo/Ray Carlin

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new draft picks in second-round selection Neville Gallimore.)

  • Name: Neville Gallimore
  • Position: DT
  • College: Oklahoma
  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 304
  • Season: Rookie

Overview:

Gallimore is an energetic nose tackle with an explosive short-area quickness and an array of athletic rush moves. The Oklahoma product finished his collegiate career with 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 304-pounder is an active player at the point of attack. As a one-gap penetrator in a movement-based defender, Gallimore relied on his first-step quickness and agility to shoot gaps at the line. He uses a little wiggle and burst to slip past blockers on the way to the ball carrier. If the runner escapes the initial penetration or runs away from Gallimore, the speedy defender flashes enough speed and quickness to run him down from the backside. No.90 will adjust his pursuit angle while chasing from behind to meet runners at the line of scrimmage, exhibiting outstanding awareness and a non-stop motor.

As a pass rusher, Gallimore flashes disruptive potential on the inside. He combines outstanding athleticism, balance, and body control with an explosive 1st-step and basketball-like footwork to blow past blockers at the line. Gallimore's impressive pass rush arsenal includes quick arm-over and a Hakeem Olajuwon "Dream Shake" (spin move) that befuddles blockers. With No.90 also showing excellent snap count anticipation and first-step quickness, he has a number of moves and counters at his disposal to disrupt the quarterback's timing and rhythm.

From a critical standpoint, Gallimore's activity doesn't consistently lea to production. Despite an impressive set of athletic tools, his disruptive numbers (17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 46 career games) don't match his talent. Some of that can be attributed to the Sooners' game but a lot of his shortcomings are the result of his limited exposure to advanced techniques (grew up and played high school football in Canada). Galore also needs to play with better pad level to reduce some of the pin-balling that results in him falling to the ground. If he can learn how to use his hands, maintain his leverage, and properly sequence his moves, he could be a handful for interior blockers ill-equipped to deal with his quickness, athleticism, and energy.

Strengths

  • Exceptional get-off and short-area quickness
  • Energy player with a high-revving motor and a relentless competitive spirit
  • Flashes the ability to turn strength into power
  • Active hands and an array of athletic pass rush moves, including a nasty spin move

Weaknesses:

  • Activity doesn't lead to significant production
  • High-leverage player with questionable balance and body control
  • Still mastering the nuances of the game after a late introduction to the sport

What are scouts saying?

"Gallimore is a twitchy interior defender with an explosive first-step and outstanding short-area quickness. He has active hands and has a little wiggle as a pass rusher. He reminds me of a Grady Jarrett as a power-player with some pass-rush ability. He's still a work in progress but he's an intriguing prospect who just scratching the surface on his potential."

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?

Gallimore is an athletic interior defender with a combination of strength, power, and quickness that could enable him to emerge as a disruptive playmaker for the Cowboys. He will initially start out as a rotational player behind Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe but he should add some energy and athleticism to the unit when he is on the field. As an active one-gap penetrator with a high-revving motor and an array of athletic rush moves, Gallimore could become a key contributor as a spot player for the Cowboys during his rookie season.

Related Content

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton

The Cowboys are adding some experience to the quarterback room in veteran Andy Dalton. Our Bucky Brooks breaks down the tape on Dalton from this past season.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys got a true cover cornerback in Trevon Diggs, according to Bucky Brooks, who called the former Alabama standout a "bump-and-run" specialist. Here's the full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits
news

Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits

The Cowboys feel like they've got a steal in CeeDee Lamb at the No. 17 spot. Let's see how our Bucky Brooks viewed him after watching the OU receiver on tape with a full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith

While Aldon Smith was once an elite edge rusher, he hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Bucky Brooks breaks down how Smith can contribute for the Cowboys in 2020.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy

One of the first big free-agent signings the Cowboys made this offseason was the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. While the defensive tackle has plenty of accolades, here's a scouting report on what he'll bring to the Cowboys.
Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"
news

Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"

Longtime NFL analyst Bucky Brooks gives us his scouting report on newly-acquired tight end Blake Bell.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Dontari Poe
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Dontari Poe

Poe is coming off one of his best seasons in 2020. He is an excellent athlete with outstanding strength and power. He is primarily a disruptive interior player as a run stopper but he can get to the quarterback and provide inside pressure. 
Bucky Brooks: Canady More Than Just a Corner
news

Bucky Brooks: Canady More Than Just a Corner

While Maurice Canady is listed as a cornerback on the roster, one of the newest free-agent signings figures to help out more than just the secondary, considering his experience and ability on special teams.

Advertising