Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new draft picks in second-round selection Neville Gallimore.)

Name: Neville Gallimore

Neville Gallimore Position: DT

DT College: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 304

304 Season: Rookie

Overview:

Gallimore is an energetic nose tackle with an explosive short-area quickness and an array of athletic rush moves. The Oklahoma product finished his collegiate career with 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 304-pounder is an active player at the point of attack. As a one-gap penetrator in a movement-based defender, Gallimore relied on his first-step quickness and agility to shoot gaps at the line. He uses a little wiggle and burst to slip past blockers on the way to the ball carrier. If the runner escapes the initial penetration or runs away from Gallimore, the speedy defender flashes enough speed and quickness to run him down from the backside. No.90 will adjust his pursuit angle while chasing from behind to meet runners at the line of scrimmage, exhibiting outstanding awareness and a non-stop motor.

As a pass rusher, Gallimore flashes disruptive potential on the inside. He combines outstanding athleticism, balance, and body control with an explosive 1st-step and basketball-like footwork to blow past blockers at the line. Gallimore's impressive pass rush arsenal includes quick arm-over and a Hakeem Olajuwon "Dream Shake" (spin move) that befuddles blockers. With No.90 also showing excellent snap count anticipation and first-step quickness, he has a number of moves and counters at his disposal to disrupt the quarterback's timing and rhythm.