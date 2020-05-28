Bucky Brooks

Thursday, May 28, 2020 01:00 PM

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Daryl Worley

Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Bucky-Brooks--Scouting-Report-on-Daryl-Worley-hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down newly-signed cornerback Daryl Worley.)

  • Name: Daryl Worley
  • Position: DB
  • College: West Virginia
  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 215
  • Season: 5th
  • Games Studied: 2019 (Raiders vs Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit)

Overview:

Worley is a versatile defender with experience playing a variety of positions (cornerback, nickel and safety) in the defensive backfield. The fifth-year pro has compiled 243 tackles, five interceptions and 34 passes defensed in 56 career games, including 49 starts.

Measuring 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Worley has prototypical dimensions for any position in the secondary, particularly safety or cornerback. He is not a blazer, as evidenced by his 4.64-second forty-yard dash time at the 2016 NFL Combine but he displays good short-area quickness and agility.

In man coverage, Worley is an aggressive defender with a physical playing style. He is at his best playing nose-to-nose with wide receivers utilizing press and press-bail techniques. He possesses the length and hand-to-hand combat skills to jam and control defenders early in routes while maintaining "top-down" positioning down the field. When Worley handles his business at the line of scrimmage, he consistently wins the down due to his physicality and aggressiveness. However, he has a slim margin for error due to his lack of top-end speed and stop-start acceleration.

As a zone defender, Worley exhibits good instincts and awareness diagnosing routes. He sorts out concepts quickly and makes aggressive breaks to the ball on throws in his area. Although his aggressive style and limited explosiveness make him vulnerable to double moves, Worley's quick reactions, vision and high football IQ make him a reliable zone defender out-wide or in the middle of the field (safety).

Against the run, Worley earns high marks for his aggressiveness, physicality, and tackling skills. He attacks runners on the perimeter with violent cut-down tackles but also shows dependable wrap up skills. Worley's consistent tackling and overall physicality jump off the tape.

Overall, Worley is an experienced defender with versatility, IQ and physical tools to be an effective CB2 or third safety. He has some athletic limitations but the veteran's intangibles and instincts enable him to succeed in the back end.

Strengths:

  • Versatile defender capable of playing anywhere in the secondary (cornerback, nickel and safety)
  • Consistent tackler
  • High IQ and excellent communication skills
  • Prototypical size as a press-man corner

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks speed, burst, and athleticism to live on the island as a corner
  • Limited playmaking ability

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?

Worley is an experienced defensive back with the capacity to play anywhere in the secondary. He is the ultimate Swiss Army knife at the position and his versatility opens up the playbook for defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Worley can play as a "big" nickel against teams with a high-end tight end or provide depth at safety or cornerback for the Cowboys. As an experienced defender with an expansive toolbox and a high IQ, he could emerge as a "glue" guy in a defensive backfield that's transitioning to a more diverse scheme.

Related Content

Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots
news

Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots

More than six years of experience, Cameron Erving brings versatility. The Cowboys signed him because he can play tackle, guard and center. Here's a detailed scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton

The Cowboys are adding some experience to the quarterback room in veteran Andy Dalton. Our Bucky Brooks breaks down the tape on Dalton from this past season.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Stopping the run is usually the first priority of a defensive tackle. But third-round pick Neville Gallimore has some rare pass-rush moves for a 300-pounder, something that is detailed in Bucky Brooks' scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys got a true cover cornerback in Trevon Diggs, according to Bucky Brooks, who called the former Alabama standout a "bump-and-run" specialist. Here's the full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits
news

Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits

The Cowboys feel like they've got a steal in CeeDee Lamb at the No. 17 spot. Let's see how our Bucky Brooks viewed him after watching the OU receiver on tape with a full scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith

While Aldon Smith was once an elite edge rusher, he hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Bucky Brooks breaks down how Smith can contribute for the Cowboys in 2020.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Gerald McCoy

One of the first big free-agent signings the Cowboys made this offseason was the addition of six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. While the defensive tackle has plenty of accolades, here's a scouting report on what he'll bring to the Cowboys.
Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"
news

Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"

Longtime NFL analyst Bucky Brooks gives us his scouting report on newly-acquired tight end Blake Bell.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Dontari Poe
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Dontari Poe

Poe is coming off one of his best seasons in 2020. He is an excellent athlete with outstanding strength and power. He is primarily a disruptive interior player as a run stopper but he can get to the quarterback and provide inside pressure. 

Advertising