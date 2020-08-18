Training Camp | 2020

Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

Aug 18, 2020 at 03:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.

And while his first few practices this year at camp weren't exactly flawless, Dak picked it up on Tuesday inside Ford Center. He was on point and looked sharper than we've seen so far in training camp.

Dak was well represented for the daily staff picks. Each day, the writers will pick an offensive and defensive player that made an impact during that particular practice. And we'll keep a running total throughout camp to establish the overall training camp standouts.

Today's let's get right to the players of the day!

Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.

Cedrick Wilson Rob Phillips: Wilson made several catches in Tuesday's practice, including a deep ball from Andy Dalton in a hurry-up situation. There's lot of competition at receiver, but Wilson can play multiple spots and return punts, too.
Rob Phillips: Wilson made several catches in Tuesday's practice, including a deep ball from Andy Dalton in a hurry-up situation. There's lot of competition at receiver, but Wilson can play multiple spots and return punts, too.

Dorance Armstong Rob Phillips: DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith have gotten most of the pass-rushing headlines, and rightfully so. But Armstrong, a third-year veteran, got a would-be sack in team drills Tuesday as he looks to earn a spot in the rotation.
Rob Phillips: DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith have gotten most of the pass-rushing headlines, and rightfully so. But Armstrong, a third-year veteran, got a would-be sack in team drills Tuesday as he looks to earn a spot in the rotation.

Andy Dalton Ambar Garcia: Has he been completely flawless? No. But he sure is able to throw some beautiful passes down the field. Even at times when the offensive line isn't doing as much as they could, Dalton has been able to complete some pretty nice passes. He's shown composure and patience. You can clearly see the experience in him.
Ambar Garcia: Has he been completely flawless? No. But he sure is able to throw some beautiful passes down the field. Even at times when the offensive line isn't doing as much as they could, Dalton has been able to complete some pretty nice passes. He's shown composure and patience. You can clearly see the experience in him.

Francis Bernard Ambar Garcia: For the second day in a row, Bernard was able to steal the ball. He might not be as big as the rest of the linebackers, but what he lacks in size he makes up for it with his quickness and ball awareness on the field. When he is not on the field, you can find him on the sideline picking Sean Lee's brain.
Ambar Garcia: For the second day in a row, Bernard was able to steal the ball. He might not be as big as the rest of the linebackers, but what he lacks in size he makes up for it with his quickness and ball awareness on the field. When he is not on the field, you can find him on the sideline picking Sean Lee's brain.

Ezekiel Elliott David Helman: Everyone knows what Zeke brings to the running game, but it's remarkable how many different looks he's getting in the passing game. The number of opportunities, not to mention the route combinations, are noticeable.
David Helman: Everyone knows what Zeke brings to the running game, but it's remarkable how many different looks he's getting in the passing game. The number of opportunities, not to mention the route combinations, are noticeable.

Francis Bernard David Helman: Everyone knows what Zeke brings to the running game, but it's remarkable how many different looks he's getting in the passing game. The number of opportunities, not to mention the route combinations, are noticeable.
David Helman: Everyone knows what Zeke brings to the running game, but it's remarkable how many different looks he's getting in the passing game. The number of opportunities, not to mention the route combinations, are noticeable.

Jon'Vea Johnson Kyle Youmans: It seems like every practice there is another candidate rising in the fourth wide receiver talk, Tuesday was Johnson. Made multiple plays, mostly over the middle of the field, and defeated double coverage by reeling in a diving grab on a rocket from Andy Dalton.
Kyle Youmans: It seems like every practice there is another candidate rising in the fourth wide receiver talk, Tuesday was Johnson. Made multiple plays, mostly over the middle of the field, and defeated double coverage by reeling in a diving grab on a rocket from Andy Dalton.

Xavier Woods Kyle Youmans: Woods is starting to show just how comfortable he is in a new system and with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to his side. If there were tackling in practice, his solid positioning and growth would be even more apparent but he's also showed an ability to cover the middle of the field quickly.
Kyle Youmans: Woods is starting to show just how comfortable he is in a new system and with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to his side. If there were tackling in practice, his solid positioning and growth would be even more apparent but he's also showed an ability to cover the middle of the field quickly.

Ventell Bryant Nick Eatman: I've always just considered him more of a special teams player and while he will still be that guy, he showed a little more to his game on Tuesday. He got down the field for a deep ball that was close to a touchdown and might've actually been ruled a score had the Cowboys been able to challenge it in a real game. He also worked the middle with some nice routes. He's a little more well-rounded and showed it today.
Nick Eatman: I've always just considered him more of a special teams player and while he will still be that guy, he showed a little more to his game on Tuesday. He got down the field for a deep ball that was close to a touchdown and might've actually been ruled a score had the Cowboys been able to challenge it in a real game. He also worked the middle with some nice routes. He's a little more well-rounded and showed it today.

Jaylon Smith Nick Eatman: The Cowboys had a hard time doing anything side to side on Tuesday and Smith was a reason for that. He can fly to the football and shut down some of the wide plays. Say what you want about his coverage, but getting to the football is Smith's strength and it was on display.
Nick Eatman: The Cowboys had a hard time doing anything side to side on Tuesday and Smith was a reason for that. He can fly to the football and shut down some of the wide plays. Say what you want about his coverage, but getting to the football is Smith's strength and it was on display.

Dak Prescott Mickey Spagnola: Quarterback Dak Prescott was sure on his game Tuesday. Thought his accuracy was top-notch throughout the practice, especially during the hurry-up offense drill and the two-minute drill. The ball from the start of practice, even during the individual throwing drills, was rarely, if ever, hitting the ground.
Mickey Spagnola: Quarterback Dak Prescott was sure on his game Tuesday. Thought his accuracy was top-notch throughout the practice, especially during the hurry-up offense drill and the two-minute drill. The ball from the start of practice, even during the individual throwing drills, was rarely, if ever, hitting the ground.

DeMarcus Lawrence Mickey Spagnola: Probably could say this every practice, that DeMarcus Lawrence was terrorizing quarterbacks. But how about a thumbs up for rookie defensive end Bradlee Anae. While this going against down-the-line offensive tackles, on back-to-back plays during a two-minute drill, the fifth-round draft choice registered a sack and a pressure leading to rookie and fellow Utah teammate Francis Bernard's interception.
Mickey Spagnola: Probably could say this every practice, that DeMarcus Lawrence was terrorizing quarterbacks. But how about a thumbs up for rookie defensive end Bradlee Anae. While this going against down-the-line offensive tackles, on back-to-back plays during a two-minute drill, the fifth-round draft choice registered a sack and a pressure leading to rookie and fellow Utah teammate Francis Bernard's interception.

