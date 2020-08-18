Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.
And while his first few practices this year at camp weren't exactly flawless, Dak picked it up on Tuesday inside Ford Center. He was on point and looked sharper than we've seen so far in training camp.
Dak was well represented for the daily staff picks. Each day, the writers will pick an offensive and defensive player that made an impact during that particular practice. And we'll keep a running total throughout camp to establish the overall training camp standouts.
Today's let's get right to the players of the day!
