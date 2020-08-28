Camp Stars: Dak Responds; Overlooked CB Shines

6 / 12

Leighton Vander Esch

Mickey Spagnola: This designation doesn't have as much to do with performance as much as it is for Vander Esch taking charge of the defense. With his move to middle linebacker, not only does he relay the defensive call in the huddle, but it's also his responsibility to get everyone lined up properly. Several times once at the line of scrimmage, LVE could be heard barking and seen waving getting guys realigned properly, exactly what you want to see out of your middle linebacker.