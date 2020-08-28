Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Camp Stars: Dak Responds; Overlooked CB Shines

Aug 28, 2020 at 02:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Dak-Responds-Overlooked-CB-Shines-thumb

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys wrapped up another week of practice inside Ford Center on Friday as they get closer to Sunday night's practice at AT&T Stadium.

With all the distractions surrounding the entire sports world and so much uncertainty around the team, the Cowboys were able to have a somewhat crisp practice with a few players standing out on both sides of the ball.

Here are today's camp stars:

Camp Stars: Dak Responds; Overlooked CB Shines

Check out the top performers on both sides of the ball from Friday's practice. Dak Prescott had a bounce-back day while another young cornerback emerges.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Sean McKeon Rob Phillips: A couple impressive catches from undrafted rookie tight end Sean McKeon, including a sliding reception for about 40 yards after quarterback Clayton Thorson got flushed from the pocket and took a shot downfield.
1 / 12

Sean McKeon

Rob Phillips: A couple impressive catches from undrafted rookie tight end Sean McKeon, including a sliding reception for about 40 yards after quarterback Clayton Thorson got flushed from the pocket and took a shot downfield.

Chris Westry Rob Phillips: Nice play on the ball by the first-year cornerback in team drills, using his 6-foot-4 frame to bat down Dak Prescott's pass intended for Michael Gallup. Westry has gotten a few more reps with Chidobe Awuzie having limited work right now due to a leg injury.
2 / 12

Chris Westry
Rob Phillips: Nice play on the ball by the first-year cornerback in team drills, using his 6-foot-4 frame to bat down Dak Prescott's pass intended for Michael Gallup. Westry has gotten a few more reps with Chidobe Awuzie having limited work right now due to a leg injury.

Dak Prescott Nick Eatman: I thought it was a good bounce-back day for the quarterback, who had thrown a couple of ill-advised interceptions the day before. Dak was pretty accurate on Friday, zipping the ball into the coverage a couple of times and connected on a deep throw to Cedrick Wilson down the seam that was a perfectly-thrown ball.
3 / 12

Dak Prescott

Nick Eatman: I thought it was a good bounce-back day for the quarterback, who had thrown a couple of ill-advised interceptions the day before. Dak was pretty accurate on Friday, zipping the ball into the coverage a couple of times and connected on a deep throw to Cedrick Wilson down the seam that was a perfectly-thrown ball.

Daryl Worley Nick Eatman: While it appears as if rookie Trevon Diggs has taken the biggest leap with Jourdan Lewis being sidelined, Worley also had a nice practice on Friday. He had two good pass breakups and his versatility to play safety and corner was evident as the Cowboys were able to move him around a bit.
4 / 12

Daryl Worley

Nick Eatman: While it appears as if rookie Trevon Diggs has taken the biggest leap with Jourdan Lewis being sidelined, Worley also had a nice practice on Friday. He had two good pass breakups and his versatility to play safety and corner was evident as the Cowboys were able to move him around a bit.

Sewo Olonilua Mickey Spagnola: The Cowboys don't use the fullback much, but today in short yardage and goal line, rookie free agent Sewo Ololinula got some snaps and made the most of them. One time on a fourth-and-1, it was Olonilua's block opening the hole for a first down. And again on a fourth-and-goal at the one, his lead block allowed fellow rookie free agent and former TCU teammate Darius Anderson to score. Got to make impressions like this whenever you get an opportunity.
5 / 12

Sewo Olonilua

Mickey Spagnola: The Cowboys don't use the fullback much, but today in short yardage and goal line, rookie free agent Sewo Ololinula got some snaps and made the most of them. One time on a fourth-and-1, it was Olonilua's block opening the hole for a first down. And again on a fourth-and-goal at the one, his lead block allowed fellow rookie free agent and former TCU teammate Darius Anderson to score. Got to make impressions like this whenever you get an opportunity.

Leighton Vander Esch Mickey Spagnola: This designation doesn't have as much to do with performance as much as it is for Vander Esch taking charge of the defense. With his move to middle linebacker, not only does he relay the defensive call in the huddle, but it's also his responsibility to get everyone lined up properly. Several times once at the line of scrimmage, LVE could be heard barking and seen waving getting guys realigned properly, exactly what you want to see out of your middle linebacker.
6 / 12

Leighton Vander Esch

Mickey Spagnola: This designation doesn't have as much to do with performance as much as it is for Vander Esch taking charge of the defense. With his move to middle linebacker, not only does he relay the defensive call in the huddle, but it's also his responsibility to get everyone lined up properly. Several times once at the line of scrimmage, LVE could be heard barking and seen waving getting guys realigned properly, exactly what you want to see out of your middle linebacker.

Cedrick Wilson Ambar Garcia: Wilson has unofficially earned the fourth wide receiver spot on this roster. He continues to make plays on the field and the great thing is that the connection between him and Dak is really good. He has quick feet, he can separate and get to the ball. I've really enjoyed watching him at camp.
7 / 12

Cedrick Wilson

Ambar Garcia: Wilson has unofficially earned the fourth wide receiver spot on this roster. He continues to make plays on the field and the great thing is that the connection between him and Dak is really good. He has quick feet, he can separate and get to the ball. I've really enjoyed watching him at camp.

Xavier Woods Ambar Garcia: I've had my doubts, but to be fair, I think he's had a very solid camp. He seems to be doing everything that he's been asked to do. He's shown good coverage and great reaction time. It's difficult to really evaluate players in these type of practices because there's no tackling allowed, but at least it looks like he is getting to the right spot, at the right time.
8 / 12

Xavier Woods

Ambar Garcia: I've had my doubts, but to be fair, I think he's had a very solid camp. He seems to be doing everything that he's been asked to do. He's shown good coverage and great reaction time. It's difficult to really evaluate players in these type of practices because there's no tackling allowed, but at least it looks like he is getting to the right spot, at the right time.

Dak Prescott David Helman: You could pick QB1 most days, but Dak was especially sharp on Friday. With his starting tackles protecting him, it seemed like the ball hardly ever touched the turf. The highlight of the day came in two-minute drill, when he looked to the slot and hit Cedrick Wilson on a 25-yard go route for a "game-tying" touchdown.
9 / 12

Dak Prescott
David Helman: You could pick QB1 most days, but Dak was especially sharp on Friday. With his starting tackles protecting him, it seemed like the ball hardly ever touched the turf. The highlight of the day came in two-minute drill, when he looked to the slot and hit Cedrick Wilson on a 25-yard go route for a "game-tying" touchdown.

Chris Westry David Helman: This was the second-straight day where the 6'3 cornerback seemed to stand out. With Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis sidelined by injury, Westry is getting a lot of opportunities and making the most of them. One of Dak Prescott's few incompletions came on a long attempt to Michael Gallup, but Westry was in great position and swatted the ball out of Gallup's grasp.
10 / 12

Chris Westry
David Helman: This was the second-straight day where the 6'3 cornerback seemed to stand out. With Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis sidelined by injury, Westry is getting a lot of opportunities and making the most of them. One of Dak Prescott's few incompletions came on a long attempt to Michael Gallup, but Westry was in great position and swatted the ball out of Gallup's grasp.

Andy Dalton Kyle Youmans: Friday was another clean day from Dalton, something we've become accustomed to seeing. Today he was polished during the team passing periods, especially in the 2-minute drill where he was 4-5 passing and led a pair of scoring drives. Every practice, it's hard to argue that anyone else is having more fun than Dalton. With no pressure on the former starter to perform, he continues to focus on getting better everyday and supporting the quarterback room as a whole.
11 / 12

Andy Dalton

Kyle Youmans: Friday was another clean day from Dalton, something we've become accustomed to seeing. Today he was polished during the team passing periods, especially in the 2-minute drill where he was 4-5 passing and led a pair of scoring drives. Every practice, it's hard to argue that anyone else is having more fun than Dalton. With no pressure on the former starter to perform, he continues to focus on getting better everyday and supporting the quarterback room as a whole.

Joe Thomas Kyle Youmans: With the absence of Luke Gifford at practice Friday, it really opened an opportunity for Thomas to shine. Most of the practice was focused on the run-game offensively and Thomas took full advantage by being effective in the run fit and making the right reads out of the backfield. When he wasn't impressive in the run-defense, he was dropping back in coverage and did a nice job covering TE on the vertical route over the middle.
12 / 12

Joe Thomas

Kyle Youmans: With the absence of Luke Gifford at practice Friday, it really opened an opportunity for Thomas to shine. Most of the practice was focused on the run-game offensively and Thomas took full advantage by being effective in the run fit and making the right reads out of the backfield. When he wasn't impressive in the run-defense, he was dropping back in coverage and did a nice job covering TE on the vertical route over the middle.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Cowboys Seeking To Move Opportunity Into Action
news

Cowboys Seeking To Move Opportunity Into Action

It would be a mistake to assume that one person speaks for everyone.
In Year 6, La'el Collins Is Just Getting Started
news

In Year 6, La'el Collins Is Just Getting Started

Working back to full practice participation in camp, Collins believes his best years at right tackle are ahead.
Jerry Jones: I Want Cowboys To Be Part Of Change
news

Jerry Jones: I Want Cowboys To Be Part Of Change

Every Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does his weekly radio hit on the team's flagship station – 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. 
Practice Points: Top WRs Rest; OTs Make Progress
news

Practice Points: Top WRs Rest; OTs Make Progress

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's practice.
How Likely Is CeeDee Lamb As A Punt Returner?
news

How Likely Is CeeDee Lamb As A Punt Returner?

The Cowboys have made no secret about CeeDee Lamb's special teams ability.
Updates: Tyron On Team Approach, Injury Status
news

Updates: Tyron On Team Approach, Injury Status

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Camp Stars: This Rookie Corner Shows Up Again
news

Camp Stars: This Rookie Corner Shows Up Again

Trevon Diggs once again keeps making plays and taking advantage of extra playing time.
McCarthy: Ongoing Conversations About Kenosha
news

McCarthy: Ongoing Conversations About Kenosha

The Cowboys practiced Thursday morning at The Star as scheduled, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will continue conversations about the events in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Practice Points: Defense Flusters Dak; More
news

Practice Points: Defense Flusters Dak; More

The defense came to play on Thursday, as they finished practice with two interceptions and several sacks on the day.
Top 3 Tackles Practice Together For First Time
news

Top 3 Tackles Practice Together For First Time

The Cowboys saw a sizable difference in their offensive tackle position on Thursday when not one or two, but three key players all returned to practice. 
Mick Shots: Time's Flying While Camping Out
news

Mick Shots: Time's Flying While Camping Out

We are 18 days away from the Cowboys' 2020 season opener vs. the L.A. Rams that guessing most were skeptical of ever happening a month ago.

Advertising