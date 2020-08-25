Camp Stars: Diggs Headlines Big Day For Rookies

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in full swing for training camp practice. Tuesday's session inside Ford Center at The Star included a lot of team drills.
Big plays were made on both sides of the ball and there were a lot of rookies shining bright, including cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is getting plenty of reps while Jourdan Lewis held out with an ankle injury.
Check out today's camp stars:
