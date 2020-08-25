Training Camp | 2020

Camp Stars: Diggs Headlines Big Day For Rookies

Aug 25, 2020 at 01:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are in full swing for training camp practice. Tuesday's session inside Ford Center at The Star included a lot of team drills.

Big plays were made on both sides of the ball and there were a lot of rookies shining bright, including cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is getting plenty of reps while Jourdan Lewis held out with an ankle injury.

Check out today's camp stars:

Trevon Diggs David Helman: Diggs wasn't bad during his first week at camp, but it really looks like he's hitting his stride right now. The second-round pick was flying around all morning. He made a great move to break up a pass on Michael Gallup, and he robbed Noah Brown of a touchdown with an end zone deflection. He looks incredibly smooth and confident moving in coverage.
Trevon Diggs

Sewo Olonilua David Helman: It wasn't the most amazing day of practice I've ever seen, but this was probably the most I have noticed Olonilua to this point in camp. The coaching staff gave him some run at running back, allowing him to mix it up with the defensive line. The 6-3 prospect also got some looks in the passing game, as he was a handful of targets come his way down the field.
Sewo Olonilua

Leighton Vander Esch Rob Phillips: The third-year linebacker is active and moving just like he did before the neck surgery. These are non-live, no-tackle practices, but Vander Esch definitely hasn't shied from contact in run support. He had a physical stop against second-year running back Tony Pollard today.
Leighton Vander Esch

Aaron Parker            Rob Phillips: It's no secret there are precious few receiver spots open beyond the projected top three. But Parker, an undrafted rookie out of Rhode Island, had a nice practice with a red-zone touchdown from Andy Dalton and another catch down the seam.
Aaron Parker           
Trevon Diggs*Nick Eatman:* I really liked what I saw from the rookie cornerback in terms of competing. He didn't always win. In fact, he lost a few battles and got flagged for a P.I. on another. But he's fighting for the ball and trying to make picks. I like that. He's getting work without Lewis out and so far, he's doing well with the extra reps.
Leighton Vander Esch *Rob Phillips: *The third-year linebacker is active and moving just like he did before the neck surgery. These are non-live, no-tackle practices, but Vander Esch definitely hasn't shied from contact in run support. He had a physical stop against second-year running back Tony Pollard today.
Leighton Vander Esch

Trysten Hill Ambar Garcia: I thought the defensive line overall had a nice day. DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen continue to do a good job but today I wanted to shine some light on Hill. He's been putting in the work, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. He's shown power and speed. You can tell he is moving with purpose, as opposed to last year when he just looked lost. It's good to see him stepping up.
Trysten Hill

Blake Jarwin Ambar Garcia: Jarwin continues to make plays in every facet of the game. He can break away and get open. The great thing about him is that not only can he catch but he can also block, which is a combination that we've seen other tight ends struggle with. Another big thing is consistency. I love that he's been able to maintain consistency throughout these training camp practices.
Blake Jarwin

Andy Dalton Mickey Spagnola: Let's give some love to Andy Dalton, a nine-year starter at Cincinnati willing to serve as Dak Prescott's backup on a one-year deal this season. Not necessarily for just what he did today, and he did have some sweet throws, but what you notice most all through this camp is his accuracy and how he sees the field. And while he might be going on 33, he still has a live arm.
Andy Dalton

Tyrone Crawford Mickey Spagnola: The Cowboys have brought in the likes of Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, now Everson Griffen, along with in the last two years drafting Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore. But when the first group goes out on that defensive line, there is ol' reliable, Tyrone Crawford at the tackle position after coming back from two hip surgeries. And today, on a goal line play, he reminded everyone, hey, I'm still here, with a stop of Ezekiel Elliott for what would have been no gain.
Tyrone Crawford

Dak Prescott Kyle Youmans: I'll be blunt, I haven't had a practice where I was overly impressed with Dak Prescott. Maybe because I've just come to expect the usual consistency and look from a quarterback who is believed to be one of the best in the league. I finally saw what I wanted to see from Prescott on Tuesday. With plenty of live reps, he threw the ball exceptionally well, sometimes with pressure in his face, to receivers down field.
Dak Prescott

Reggie Robinson II Kyle Youmans: Along with his rookie counterpart Trevon Diggs, Robinson is seemingly finding his rhythm in the secondary. The footwork is much improved and his confidence level on selling out for a bat-down is apparent now after nine total practices. He needs to continue to show that improvement to find playing time this season, but if Tuesday's practice is any indication, he's headed in the right direction.
Reggie Robinson II

