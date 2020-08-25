Camp Stars: Diggs Headlines Big Day For Rookies

2 / 12

Sewo Olonilua

David Helman: It wasn't the most amazing day of practice I've ever seen, but this was probably the most I have noticed Olonilua to this point in camp. The coaching staff gave him some run at running back, allowing him to mix it up with the defensive line. The 6-3 prospect also got some looks in the passing game, as he was a handful of targets come his way down the field.