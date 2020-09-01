Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

FRISCO, Texas – The players were back at Ford Center at The Star for one last training camp practice. And yes, the names and numbers were back on the jerseys as well.
Now, the Cowboys certainly aren't done practicing and preparing for the first game on Sept. 13 but in terms of actual training camp, Monday was the final practice before they get into a regular-season type schedule.
And this practice was intense once again with standouts on both sides of the ball.
Here are today's camp stars:
