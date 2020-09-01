Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

6 / 12

Leighton Vander Esch

Ambar Garcia: Vander Esch truly gave it his all today. It's always impressive when a guy brings the full energy on every single rep. I thought he did a really good job against the run. I had my doubts about the neck injury, and I know they're not really tackling yet but he's been able to move around really well. Vander Esch truly gave it his all today. It's always impressive when a guy brings the full energy on every single rep. I thought he did a really good job against the run. I had my doubts about the neck injury, and I know they're not really tackling yet but he's been able to move around really well.