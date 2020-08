2 / 12

Daryl Worley

Ambar Garcia: Daryl Worley is not the most noticeable corner out of the bunch, but I though he did a nice job with the reps that he was given. He showed some good coverage. Doesn't tend to give up on plays. Won most battles on the 3 on 3 drills, while also getting an interception. I would like him to get some more opportunities just to see how he handles the load.