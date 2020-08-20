Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

Training Camp | 2020

FRISCO, Texas – After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.

The offense seemed to bounce back with a lot more productivity in the passing game and even some of the backup running backs flashed their speed, which isn't always easy to do in a non-tackling practice.

But the backup receivers also were impressive including one in particular that is sure to be mentioned as one of the breakout players from Thursday.

Here are the Camp Stars – the best players from both sides of the ball.

Cedrick Wilson Ambar Garcia: It seems like Cedrick Wilson is now the front runner amongst the receivers behind Cooper, Gallup and Lamb. Today he took advantage of all his reps and became Dak's favorite target. He helped get the offense down to the red zone and was able to cash in a touchdown at the end.
Cedrick Wilson

Ambar Garcia: It seems like Cedrick Wilson is now the front runner amongst the receivers behind Cooper, Gallup and Lamb. Today he took advantage of all his reps and became Dak's favorite target. He helped get the offense down to the red zone and was able to cash in a touchdown at the end.

Jaylon Smith Ambar Garcia: Jaylon Smith has easily been the most noticeable guy on defense. His energy level has been high on every single play. His reaction time seems to keep getting better. He's showing pretty good mobility, speed, and awareness.
Jaylon Smith

Ambar Garcia: Jaylon Smith has easily been the most noticeable guy on defense. His energy level has been high on every single play. His reaction time seems to keep getting better. He's showing pretty good mobility, speed, and awareness.

Cedrick Wilson David Helman: For the amount we talk about the Big 3, let's give some love to another receiver. Wilson had a really productive day across practice, snagging passes from multiple different quarterbacks. The highlight was on 4th-and-5 in the two-minute drill, when Dak Prescott found him over the middle for a 19-yard gain. That catch set the offense up on the goal line, where Prescott found Wilson for a touchdown on the very next play.
Cedrick Wilson

David Helman: For the amount we talk about the Big 3, let's give some love to another receiver. Wilson had a really productive day across practice, snagging passes from multiple different quarterbacks. The highlight was on 4th-and-5 in the two-minute drill, when Dak Prescott found him over the middle for a 19-yard gain. That catch set the offense up on the goal line, where Prescott found Wilson for a touchdown on the very next play.

Bradlee Anae David Helman: It wasn't a huge moment, but it was nice to see the Cowboys' rookie defensive end make a play. During team period, Anae dipped around offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and had Prescott dead to rights for a sack. Anae and a lot of his fellow rookies haven't seen a ton of reps to this point, so it was fun to see him make the most of his opportunity.
Bradlee Anae

David Helman: It wasn't a huge moment, but it was nice to see the Cowboys' rookie defensive end make a play. During team period, Anae dipped around offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and had Prescott dead to rights for a sack. Anae and a lot of his fellow rookies haven't seen a ton of reps to this point, so it was fun to see him make the most of his opportunity.

Andy Dalton Kyle Youmans: Watching Dalton throw a perfect ball has become almost like clockwork over the first five practices. Made one of the more impressive completions in camp with a touch pass over double coverage and into the hands of Amari Cooper. His experience in the league has helped led him to make the tough move to the backup role a seamless transition.
Andy Dalton

Kyle Youmans: Watching Dalton throw a perfect ball has become almost like clockwork over the first five practices. Made one of the more impressive completions in camp with a touch pass over double coverage and into the hands of Amari Cooper. His experience in the league has helped led him to make the tough move to the backup role a seamless transition.

Tyrone Crawford Kyle Youmans: There wasn't a ton of work for Crawford today but the veteran took advantage of the snaps he had. He constantly put pressure on the healthy part of the offensive line and completed one of the tougher things to do in football with what would have been a sack against Zach Martin.
Tyrone Crawford

Kyle Youmans: There wasn't a ton of work for Crawford today but the veteran took advantage of the snaps he had. He constantly put pressure on the healthy part of the offensive line and completed one of the tougher things to do in football with what would have been a sack against Zach Martin.

Andy Dalton Nick Eatman: I have to admit that I've never really been the biggest Andy Dalton fan. However, I have to also admit that I can't say I've watched a ton of Bengals games. But what I've seen so far has been impressive. On Thursday, he had a couple of really nice deep throws and others where you can see his timing is on point – something that isn't easy to do when you're a backup with limited reps.
Andy Dalton

Nick Eatman: I have to admit that I've never really been the biggest Andy Dalton fan. However, I have to also admit that I can't say I've watched a ton of Bengals games. But what I've seen so far has been impressive. On Thursday, he had a couple of really nice deep throws and others where you can see his timing is on point – something that isn't easy to do when you're a backup with limited reps.

Anthony Brown Nick Eatman: A lot of people don't remember that Brown ran in the 4.29 range coming out of college and is considered one of the fastest players on the defense. That speed was on display multiple times Thursday, including on a running play where he sniffed out the ball carrier trying to get to the sideline and turned it into no gain.
Anthony Brown

Nick Eatman: A lot of people don't remember that Brown ran in the 4.29 range coming out of college and is considered one of the fastest players on the defense. That speed was on display multiple times Thursday, including on a running play where he sniffed out the ball carrier trying to get to the sideline and turned it into no gain.

Darius Anderson/Rico Dowdle Rob Phillips: Two of the Cowboys' undrafted rookie running backs showed terrific burst in team drills. Dowdle turned upfield after a short pass for a 20-yard gain, and Anderson, whose nickname is "Jet," broke into the second level on a between-the-tackles run.
Darius Anderson/Rico Dowdle

Rob Phillips: Two of the Cowboys' undrafted rookie running backs showed terrific burst in team drills. Dowdle turned upfield after a short pass for a 20-yard gain, and Anderson, whose nickname is "Jet," broke into the second level on a between-the-tackles run.

Trysten Hill Rob Phillips: The second-year defensive tackle capitalized on his extra reps now the Gerald McCoy has been released via injury waiver. It's never easy going against perennial All-Pro Zack Martin, but Hill was able to flush Dak Prescott out of the pocket on one snap with a bull rush.
Trysten Hill

Rob Phillips: The second-year defensive tackle capitalized on his extra reps now the Gerald McCoy has been released via injury waiver. It's never easy going against perennial All-Pro Zack Martin, but Hill was able to flush Dak Prescott out of the pocket on one snap with a bull rush.

Cedrick Wilson Mickey Spagnola: There has been so much attention at wide receiver given to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb. But on Thursday during team drills, third-year receiver Cedric Wilson put his hand up high in the air, basically saying, hey, don't forget about me. On back to back series, Wilson caught four passes, one for a touchdown, and at this point, he's certainly the favorite to at least be the fourth receiver.
Cedrick Wilson

Mickey Spagnola: There has been so much attention at wide receiver given to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb. But on Thursday during team drills, third-year receiver Cedric Wilson put his hand up high in the air, basically saying, hey, don't forget about me. On back to back series, Wilson caught four passes, one for a touchdown, and at this point, he's certainly the favorite to at least be the fourth receiver.

Greg Zuerlein Mickey Spagnola: Hey, how about a special teams guy? When the Cowboys cut Kai Forbath, they basically were saying, veteran Greg Zuerlein, this is your job. Well, during the two kicking sessions we've witnessed over the past couple of practices, Zuerlein has gone six for six both times – meaning 12 for 12 during those sessions. And Thursday's six makes were all between 33 and 44 yards out.
Greg Zuerlein

Mickey Spagnola: Hey, how about a special teams guy? When the Cowboys cut Kai Forbath, they basically were saying, veteran Greg Zuerlein, this is your job. Well, during the two kicking sessions we've witnessed over the past couple of practices, Zuerlein has gone six for six both times – meaning 12 for 12 during those sessions. And Thursday's six makes were all between 33 and 44 yards out.

Advertising