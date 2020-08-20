Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

FRISCO, Texas – After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.
The offense seemed to bounce back with a lot more productivity in the passing game and even some of the backup running backs flashed their speed, which isn't always easy to do in a non-tackling practice.
But the backup receivers also were impressive including one in particular that is sure to be mentioned as one of the breakout players from Thursday.
Here are the Camp Stars – the best players from both sides of the ball.
