CeeDee Lamb describes 'bad taste' from Philly loss

Considering the playoff and seeding implications of the Sunday night clash, it's tough to find another game on the 17-game schedule more important than this one. While the high stock in the final result has been put in by the Cowboys during the week, taking the same approach to the field on Sunday night will be just as important.

"It doesn't change, but [there's] obviously a lot riding on it," Lamb said. "For what it is, it's a big game, but at the end of the day, it is still a game. Take it one play at a time, one moment at a time, continue to drive and be a better version of myself and put great reps together."

The game against the Eagles is the second of a five-game stretch that will see the Cowboys take on playoff-caliber opponents after a win against Seattle last week and an upcoming slate of Buffalo, Miami and Detroit. A win on Sunday night – a win that would extend the team's home winning streak to 15 – would be big for the confidence for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.