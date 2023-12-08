#PHIvsDAL

CeeDee Lamb describes 'bad taste' from Philly loss

Dec 08, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

FRISCO, Texas — The last time the Cowboys and Eagles squared off at Lincoln Financial Field in week nine, CeeDee Lamb turned in a career-high performance of 191 yards on 11 receptions, but his huge day came just a few yards short on the final play of the game in the 28-23 loss.

The Cowboys are 4-0 since that loss with wins over New York, Carolina, Washington and Seattle by an average of 24 points. The focus has been high since that loss, and it has Lamb and his teammates ready to redeem their last loss on Sunday night.

"We obviously had a bad taste in our mouths not coming out victorious," Lamb said. "But we got to lock in, obviously hone in on the penalties, and try to put our best game yet together on the season. By doing that, we got to be physical, fast, be hungry."

Considering the playoff and seeding implications of the Sunday night clash, it's tough to find another game on the 17-game schedule more important than this one. While the high stock in the final result has been put in by the Cowboys during the week, taking the same approach to the field on Sunday night will be just as important.

"It doesn't change, but [there's] obviously a lot riding on it," Lamb said. "For what it is, it's a big game, but at the end of the day, it is still a game. Take it one play at a time, one moment at a time, continue to drive and be a better version of myself and put great reps together."

The game against the Eagles is the second of a five-game stretch that will see the Cowboys take on playoff-caliber opponents after a win against Seattle last week and an upcoming slate of Buffalo, Miami and Detroit. A win on Sunday night – a win that would extend the team's home winning streak to 15 – would be big for the confidence for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

"Got to keep it rollin, man," he said. "After this game, we still got plenty more down the road but this is definitely a big game we would love to have."

