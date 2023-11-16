#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

CeeDee Lamb has sights set on records amid hot stretch

Nov 16, 2023 at 05:03 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb-has-sights-set-on-records-amid-hot-stretch-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas — The run that CeeDee Lamb has been on as of late has been nothing short of special.

Aside from being third in the NFL in receiving yards and helping to power Dallas' passing attack over the course of the last four games, Lamb is fresh off setting an NFL record of having three consecutive games of 10-plus receptions and 150-plus receiving yards.

It's helped to power Lamb's value in the conversation of the league's top pass-catchers with his consistent elite play since the loss to San Francisco in which he was largely a non-factor in the offense's poorest showing all season.

"It's very meaningful," Lamb said about his record-setting run as of late. "It obviously means I'm doing something correct and all of the hard work is paying off, but the hard work still isn't done."

In the midst of a season, Lamb is able to appreciate the highs of his accomplishments, but even he will tell you that the reflection won't be able to fully happen until he reaches the ultimate team goals.

"It's not really much I can think about right now, especially in this next week of coming up to a game," he said. "I can't really reflect on it right now. I can just put my head down, grind, continue to do better, be better for myself and my team." 

"Being the player and the guy they depend on to make a play and get a first down, get us a touchdown. And now for me to be able to showcase that, it doesn't get any better than that. Like I said, I trust in myself, I trust in my ability. We're gonna keep this rolling."

Playing a large part in Lamb's success has been the person putting the ball in his hands, his quarterback of four years in Dak Prescott. While Lamb says that both he and Prescott have found strides in their time together, this is the first time they have found this long of a stride as a unit.

"We've been together for four years now and we've always got spurts of each other," he said. "But now, we're kind of putting a season together and we're starting to get hot at the same time, both of us. It's amazing for the offense and amazing for us. We just gotta keep it moving and keep adding in our pieces."

If Lamb is able to keep it moving, not only will a career-best season be on the table, but so will records set by Michael Irvin back in the 1990s – records that Lamb thinks about quite a bit.

"A lot," he said about if he thinks about reaching Irvin's records. "That's not necessarily my focus, but at the end of it all, that's definitely something that I try to be on top of."

Related Content

news

Updates: KaVontae Turpin returns to full practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Cowboys have yet another weekly winner for the honor roll as the league named CeeDee Lamb the top offensive player of the week for his record-setting day against the Giants.
news

IMPACT: Bell, Clark key to handling the loss of LVE

Leighton Vander Esch is officially lost for the season, and possibly more, which means the Cowboys have a lot of questions at LB; but ones they've already begun answering 
news

Leighton Vander Esch to miss the rest of 2023 season

The Cowboys were hopeful Leighton Vander Esch could potentially return this year from a neck injury but now he will miss the rest of the season, team owner/GM Jerry Jones confirmed Tuesday. 
news

McCarthy speaks on Cowboys' offensive explosions

After plenty of tinkering over the first several games of the season, Mike McCarthy has apparently found his groove again as play-caller, and his offense is off to the races.
news

Dan Quinn addresses frustration from Micah Parsons

After being keyed in on by the New York protection unit, Micah Parsons took to social media after the game to vent frustration in not being able to log a tackle or a sack in the big win.
news

Big Facts: 10 mind-boggling stats & records vs NYG

Here are the 10 most eye-popping statistics from the historic win.
news

Dowdle enjoyed career day vs. NYG: 'It means a lot'

There is a ton of rightful talk about how insanely impressive CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Dak Prescott looked in Week 10, but Rico Dowdle had a career day as well.
news

Spagnola: What a way to begin 4-game mission

It was a record-setting night for the Cowboys in their lopsided defeat of the Giants, but it's just the first step in their current four-game mission.
news

Dak Prescott, offense finding its stride at right time

The Cowboys' 640 yards on Sunday against the Giants were the second-most in franchise history, as Dak Prescott and the offense seem to have found their stride at the perfect time.
news

Eatman: It's mid-November, but Dak Prescott looked like Santa

Dak Prescott was passing out completions and touchdowns against the Giants like he was Santa Claus giving out early Christmas presents.
Advertising