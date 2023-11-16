CeeDee Lamb has sights set on records amid hot stretch

"It's very meaningful," Lamb said about his record-setting run as of late. "It obviously means I'm doing something correct and all of the hard work is paying off, but the hard work still isn't done."

In the midst of a season, Lamb is able to appreciate the highs of his accomplishments, but even he will tell you that the reflection won't be able to fully happen until he reaches the ultimate team goals.

"It's not really much I can think about right now, especially in this next week of coming up to a game," he said. "I can't really reflect on it right now. I can just put my head down, grind, continue to do better, be better for myself and my team."

"Being the player and the guy they depend on to make a play and get a first down, get us a touchdown. And now for me to be able to showcase that, it doesn't get any better than that. Like I said, I trust in myself, I trust in my ability. We're gonna keep this rolling."

Playing a large part in Lamb's success has been the person putting the ball in his hands, his quarterback of four years in Dak Prescott. While Lamb says that both he and Prescott have found strides in their time together, this is the first time they have found this long of a stride as a unit.

"We've been together for four years now and we've always got spurts of each other," he said. "But now, we're kind of putting a season together and we're starting to get hot at the same time, both of us. It's amazing for the offense and amazing for us. We just gotta keep it moving and keep adding in our pieces."

If Lamb is able to keep it moving, not only will a career-best season be on the table, but so will records set by Michael Irvin back in the 1990s – records that Lamb thinks about quite a bit.