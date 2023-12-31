#DETvsDAL

Presented by

CeeDee Lamb passes Irvin, owns Cowboys' records

Dec 30, 2023 at 09:35 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

GameDayCentralDETvsDAL-hero3

ARLINGTON, TX — History has been made for the Dallas Cowboys, and this time it's CeeDee Lamb etching his name, again, alongside the immortals of the franchise. Lamb entered the Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions with an opportunity to take sole ownership of the all-time franchise record for most receptions in a single season.

The First-Team All-Pro wideout stood tall at 109 receptions, only two catches behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin (111), but no more — adding more lore to the 88 Club in the process. 

Lamb now stands alone atop that mountain. 

It's a Mount Rushmore that has his face etched on it twice:

  1. CeeDee Lamb - 112 (2023)*
  2. Michael Irvin - 111 (1995)
  3. Jason Witten - 110 (2012)
  4. CeeDee Lamb - 107 (2022)

This latest achievement adds to what's already become a career season for the former first-round pick, who had amassed 1,424 yards and nine receiving touchdowns along with 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns before taking the field against the Lions — career-high marks in all four categories (as was his catch rate of 72.2%). 

That's not the only thing Lamb did, also passing Irvin's mark for most receiving yards by a player in Cowboys' history. The previous mark was 1,603 set by Irvin in 1995, which bested Irvin's own record of 1,523 yards set in 1991. 

Here's how that category now lays out and, by the way, that Irvin guy was kind of special: 

  1. CeeDee Lamb - 1,604 (2023)*
  2. Michael Irvin - 1,603 (1995)
  3. Michael Irvin - 1,523 (1991)
  4. Michael Irvin - 1,396 (1992)

*denotes ongoing

Earlier this season, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games — a mark that landed his gloves and game towel in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on November 17. 

Lamb walked into the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder, determined to prove he's not only the definitive WR1 for the Cowboys, but that he's also in the upper echelon of wideouts around the league. 

"I'm there," he said in September. "I'll show you."

Needless to say, he's done exactly that, and with the Cowboys having clinched a playoff berth and one more game remaining in the regular season, he'll have plenty of opportunities to continue putting on the show that he promised and then subsequently delivered.

Related Content

news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who willed DAL to victory

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who willed DAL to victory
news

5 Takes: Brandin Cooks is delivering when needed

After taking heat early in the season for his lack of production, Brandin Cooks' continued involvement has seen him become Mr. Clutch for the Cowboys' late season efforts.
news

Game Recap: Lamb, Cowboys beat Lions, 20-19

On a night when former head coach Jimmy Johnson was celebrated, CeeDee Lamb made sure the game itself was unforgettable as well in a nail-biting 20-19 victory over the Lions.
news

Jimmy Johnson opens up about Ring of Honor induction

Together again, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones shared the stage before Saturday's kickoff to discuss Johnson's Ring of Honor induction with Jones saying that, despite the long wait, this was "the right thing to do."
news

Updates: Tyron Smith, Deuce to play vs. Lions

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Pod-Picks: Who scores the game's 1st touchdown? 

We polled our panelists to predict who will score the game's first touchdown, using players from either team.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys aiming for perfection at home

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Lions staff predictions

There will certainly be a buzz in the air Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys will honor the past, while trying to stay in the present and beat the Lions, which of course, will help the immediate future as they enter the playoffs.
news

Spagnola: Saturday Night History Bubbling Over

Saturday night fervor will be ignited before some 93,000 at AT&T Stadium by an abundance of history.
news

Key Matchups: Getting thru Sewell in defending run

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons will look to contain the edges in the run game, but they will have to first get through one of the best run blockers in the NFL in Penei Sewell.
news

Cowboys-Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

It's a Saturday night bout that everyone will have their eyes on, and for a variety of reasons. The Lions are suddenly a high-powered group led by Dan Campbell and though they, like the Cowboys, have already clinched a playoff spot.
Advertising