CeeDee Lamb passes Irvin, owns Cowboys' records

ARLINGTON, TX — History has been made for the Dallas Cowboys, and this time it's CeeDee Lamb etching his name, again, alongside the immortals of the franchise. Lamb entered the Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions with an opportunity to take sole ownership of the all-time franchise record for most receptions in a single season.

The First-Team All-Pro wideout stood tall at 109 receptions, only two catches behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin (111), but no more — adding more lore to the 88 Club in the process.

Lamb now stands alone atop that mountain.

It's a Mount Rushmore that has his face etched on it twice:

CeeDee Lamb - 112 (2023)* Michael Irvin - 111 (1995) Jason Witten - 110 (2012) CeeDee Lamb - 107 (2022)

This latest achievement adds to what's already become a career season for the former first-round pick, who had amassed 1,424 yards and nine receiving touchdowns along with 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns before taking the field against the Lions — career-high marks in all four categories (as was his catch rate of 72.2%).

That's not the only thing Lamb did, also passing Irvin's mark for most receiving yards by a player in Cowboys' history. The previous mark was 1,603 set by Irvin in 1995, which bested Irvin's own record of 1,523 yards set in 1991.

Here's how that category now lays out and, by the way, that Irvin guy was kind of special:

CeeDee Lamb - 1,604 (2023)* Michael Irvin - 1,603 (1995) Michael Irvin - 1,523 (1991) Michael Irvin - 1,396 (1992)

*denotes ongoing

Earlier this season, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games — a mark that landed his gloves and game towel in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on November 17.

Lamb walked into the 2023 season with a chip on his shoulder, determined to prove he's not only the definitive WR1 for the Cowboys, but that he's also in the upper echelon of wideouts around the league.

"I'm there," he said in September. "I'll show you."