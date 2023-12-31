D-Law, Parsons combine for solid effort in defending run

The win puts the Cowboys back on track at 11-5 with one game left in the regular season next week at Washington. With the confidence of the team's 16th consecutive home win in hand over an NFC contender that they could see in January, the momentum moving forward has the Cowboys looking for their second five-game winning streak of the season – one that would see them hoisting the trophy in Las Vegas at season's end.

"Wins are crucial and it's hard to win, no matter who you go against," Parsons said. "It's any given Saturday or Sunday at this point. It's crucial that we get the win and create some momentum going into the playoffs."