Updates: Hendershot activated; Waletzko to practice

December 6 Updates
11:38 a.m. – The Cowboys have made a swap at the tight end position, activating Peyton Hendershot to the active roster after he's been on IR for most of the season.
The Cowboys were able to place Sean McKeon now on injured reserve, opening the door for Hendershot, who has played in just three games this year.
Hendershot missed two games with an ankle injury and then went to IR for four weeks. The Cowboys opened his 21-day practice window, which ended this week.
Hendershot joins a tight end room led by Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.
11:21 a.m. – The Cowboys have opened the 21-day practice window for offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on Wednesday.
Waletzko, a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022, went to IR on Aug. 30 with a shoulder injury. He spent most of the offseason and training camp as a backup tackle but suffered the injury, similar to one that also sidelined him for most of his rookie year.
At offensive tackle, the Cowboys have been starting both Tyron Smith and Terence Steele for the past few games, with Chuma Edoga serving as the backup. Asim Richards has been inactive the last three weeks.
November 30 Updates
11 p.m. — The leap in Year 2 by Jake Ferguson continues to be a superb one, and the Seattle Seahawks are now the latest victims of his level-up. The former fourth-round pick joined with Dak Prescott to deliver the go-ahead touchdown that gave the Cowboys a 38-35 lead late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks (inclusive of a two-point conversion from Prescott to Brandin Cooks).
The touchdown wasn't only one of the best catches Ferguson has made this season, but it also put him in rare air — extremely rare — tying with future first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten for second-most receiving touchdowns by a Cowboys' tight end in the first two seasons with the team (7).
The current record (9) belongs to Billy Joe Dupree, and Ferguson will have a chance to tie or take the record against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, a team he's routinely found pay dirt against since entering the league in 2022.
Ferguson has been as advertised and much more in the mission to prove he's a worthy successor to not only Dalton Schultz, but also to the former Cowboy he just pulled up alongside in the category of receiving touchdowns to start an NFL career.
6:00 p.m. — A decision is looming on tight end Peyton Hendershot, but it's not been made ahead of the looming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. The second-year talent remains on injured reserve for this contest, the Dallas Cowboys having chosen to not yet place him on the active roster.
The 21-day window for Hendershot expires early next week, and he must either be placed on the active roster or remain on IR for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
There is an additional tight end on the field against Seattle, however, but his name is Princeton Fant, who was elevated from the practice squad on Thursday morning. It marks the first of three eligible elevations for Fant, the undrafted rookie taking the same field tonight as his cousin, Noah Fant.
Inactives against the Seahawks include Deuce Vaughn, Asim Richards, Noah Igbinoghene, Eric Scott, Jalen Brooks and Trey Lance, the latter serving as emergency quarterback.
3:46 p.m. - The Cowboys used one practice squad elevation on Thursday for their game with the Seahawks, bringing up tight end Princeton Fant for the first time this year.
Fant, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee, spent training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys. He caught two passes for 10 yards in the preseason games.
With Fant, the Cowboys will have four tight ends active against Seattle in Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Sean McKeon.
The team is close to bringing back Peyton Hendershot, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury but is in the 21-day practice window to return.
