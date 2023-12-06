Updates: Hendershot activated; Waletzko to practice

6:00 p.m. — A decision is looming on tight end Peyton Hendershot, but it's not been made ahead of the looming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. The second-year talent remains on injured reserve for this contest, the Dallas Cowboys having chosen to not yet place him on the active roster.

The 21-day window for Hendershot expires early next week, and he must either be placed on the active roster or remain on IR for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

There is an additional tight end on the field against Seattle, however, but his name is Princeton Fant, who was elevated from the practice squad on Thursday morning. It marks the first of three eligible elevations for Fant, the undrafted rookie taking the same field tonight as his cousin, Noah Fant.

Inactives against the Seahawks include Deuce Vaughn, Asim Richards, Noah Igbinoghene, Eric Scott, Jalen Brooks and Trey Lance, the latter serving as emergency quarterback.