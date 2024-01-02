Dan Quinn addresses HC buzz, three two-point tries

No Questions in the Run Game

Despite yet another mediocre effort in the running game from Tony Pollard and the rest of the rushing options, more spotlight is being shined on the weak part of the Dallas offense. When asked about it, Brian Schottenheimer continued to show confidence in the personnel and how it can improve.

"We don't have concerns about our running game," Schottenheimer said. "There are certainly things that we need to clean up, there's no question about that. We're aware of that. Do we have the pieces to be successful? Absolutely. Are there things we need to tighten up? For sure. I think the offensive line when they're all together, Tony's ability to get things going, the receivers doing a really good job blocking – I think we're close.

Not Flinching Defensively

The late game situation to win the game this time around saw the Dallas defense having to withstand three two-point attempts from Detroit to potentially win the game after a notoriously controversial illegal touching penalty against the Lions, an offsides on the Cowboys, and finally a stop from the Dallas unit to seal the win.

"What we were looking for in those moments was no flinching," Quinn said. "I knew when we jumped [offsides] who the flag was on. I told the guys they were going again. There wasn't a flinch in my mind either that we were gonna go fight for it again."

Riverboat Ron's Defense

After losing to the Cowboys 45-10 on Thanksgiving Day earlier in the season, the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and turned to head coach Ron Rivera to run the defense the rest of the season. Although certain personnel groups are different as well as certain schemes, Schottenheimer is confident in his group to find success once again.