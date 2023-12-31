Lewis, Wilson haul in game-changing INTs to power win

"Just trusting each other," Donovan Wilson said about the big stop. "Depending on your brother when it came down to that crunchtime moment and it paid off. We just preached complimentary ball and it paid off. We fed off the offense, offense fed off the defense."

The weight of the turnovers was not lost when discussing the big plays postgame, as they see the win on Saturday night as a confidence booster going towards the final game of the regular season and playoffs.

"It was definitely a big game, so it definitely felt good," Lewis said. "Not only because I'm a Detroit guy, but it's definitely good for our momentum heading into the playoffs. We wanted to get a good win against a good team, and we did that."

For Lewis specifically, the interception served as a full circle moment to show the progress he has made in rehabbing his foot since the injury last season and how well he has played during the back half of the season.

"I've been feeling better," he said. "Finding ways to maintain play and keep my swelling down on my foot to make sure I can go out and perform my best. I got a rhythm later on in the season and I feel like I'm playing as good ball as I've been playing."

Even though the turnover count isn't up to what it has been in the first two years under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the defense knows it can be a blood-thirsty unit to help the offense get set up for scoring plays.