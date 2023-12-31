Dak on narrow win over Lions: 'We did it together'

On a night that saw CeeDee Lamb rack up 227 receiving yards (and a touchdown) en route to surpassing Michael Irvin for sole ownership of two separate receiving records, it was still an imperfect offensive outing for the Cowboys.

And though the defense stood tall at several points throughout the game and intercepted Jared Goff twice, it was also imperfect for them as well — it all boiling down to a fiasco of a two-point conversion attempt by the Lions that would've given them a one-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

But resilience was on full display for both units, with Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys down the field late in the fourth quarter to take a 20-13 lead and the defense ultimately clamping down on the third attempt at the aforementioned conversion to leave the Lions one-point shy of anything but their fifth loss on the season.

"This was a complete team win," Prescott said. "We did it together, and that's what's important, as we move forward and understand that everything has to be done together. It has to be the utmost and complementary football on all sides — special teams, defense and offense, we have to have each other's backs. We have to pick up each other when one isn't doing well.

"No one should be doing bad[ly]. It's time for our best."

Prescott himself finished the fight with 345 yards and two touchdowns, his second one aimed at Brandin Cooks to help wipe away his early-game interception, emboldening his claim in the race for MVP but, more importantly, preventing a three-game slide with only one game remaining ahead of the start of the tournament.

And then there was Brandon Aubrey, never to be forgotten, who left a special teams signature on this contest as well by booting two kicks — from 51 yards out and then from 43 yards — to help keep the offense afloat while it worked through its challenges.

So, no, this wasn't a pretty win but, yes, it was one earned in all three phases of the game.