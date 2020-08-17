Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

CeeDee Lamb Turning Heads Early On In Practice

Aug 17, 2020 at 02:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb-Turning-Heads-Early-On-In-Practice-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The expectations aren't going anywhere but up, so CeeDee Lamb may as well embrace them.

The Cowboys' first-round draft pick appeared on NFL Network on Monday, following his third professional practice – and his third-straight day looking the part of a big-time draft pick.

Of course, since it was NFL Network, Lamb had the honor of talking to fellow Cowboys – and fellow No. 88 – Michael Irvin, who asked him about the pressure of donning that iconic number.

"The pressure is definitely there," Lamb said. "You can feel it in the room. You can feel it in the air. But I feel like pressure breaks pipes, and I feel I'm all for it. I'm excited."

The rookie isn't alone in that regard. The Cowboys have only practiced three times at this camp, but Lamb has already shown the ability that made him such a highly-rated draft prospect. He nabbed a one-handed catch Friday morning, and he has followed that up with impressive playmaking ability in each of the last two practices.

"CeeDee is just so smooth," said Cowboys chief operations officer Stephen Jones. "He's so abrupt in and out of cuts and getting up the field once he catches the ball. It's been so impressive to see him."

If that wasn't high enough praise, also consider that Jones allowed that it's rare to see a rookie hit the ground running the way Lamb has to this point. Granted, those are the expectations that come with being the No. 17 overall pick, but the Cowboys seem to feel as though Lamb is hitting that mark.

"You certainly expect that too when you pick these guys first in the draft. Of course we had Lamb way up our board in terms of how we looked at him in terms of his receiving class," Jones said. "There are high expectations there, but in my mind he's lived up to expectations up to this point."

It has been noticed on the field, as well. As one of the focal points of the Cowboys' offense these last four years, Ezekiel Elliott said he's excited to have another weapon in the huddle.

"Today, he had a great day," Elliott said. "He was out there moving around, just catching the ball in traffic, catching on the run. He's really electric."

It's obviously a lot of hype for a guy who's three practices in to his NFL career. But in this situation, the hype isn't going away, regardless. On the bright side, at least Lamb is living up to it thus far.

Related Content

With McCoy Out, Who Steps Up On The D-Line?
news

With McCoy Out, Who Steps Up On The D-Line?

Minutes before the Cowboys took the field for their first padded practice of training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy was praising Gerald McCoy as a major offseason addition to the defensive line.
Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury
news

Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury

Just like that, Gerald McCoy's season is already over. The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a quad injury that needs surgery and will put him on injured reserve. 
Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19
news

Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19

After an offseason that included a battle with COVID-19, Ezekiel Elliott is not only back to his normal self again, but he's interested in taking his game to the next level.
Practice Points: Undrafted Rookie Makes Big Play
news

Practice Points: Undrafted Rookie Makes Big Play

Check out all the highlights from Monday's first padded practice, including a big defensive play from one of the Cowboys' undrafted rookies.
McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury
news

McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury

In the Cowboys' first padded practice of camp, newly-signed veteran Gerald McCoy was helped off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury.
Aldon Smith Passing Early Tests So Far
news

Aldon Smith Passing Early Tests So Far

All eyes have been placed on Aldon Smith as he tries to resurrect his career and if two practices are any indication, he's on the right track. 
Secondary Excited For More Complex Looks
news

Secondary Excited For More Complex Looks

The Cowboys aren't necessarily re-inventing the wheel with their new-look defense, but the goal is to disguise their intentions before the snap.
Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys
news

Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys

The Cowboys have proven starters at just about every positon, but tight end is an exception. Still, Blake Jarwin has already impressed new coach Mike McCarthy just a few days into camp.
Practice Points: Active Practice For The Defense
news

Practice Points: Active Practice For The Defense

After a day off for the players Saturday, the Cowboys returned for Sunday's second training camp practice in shells.
Everson Griffen Officially Signed; Jelks Waived
news

Everson Griffen Officially Signed; Jelks Waived

The Cowboys have officially signed veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the 80-man training camp roster after creating an open spot by waiving first-year defensive end Jalen Jelks.
CeeDee Lamb Looked 'Very Natural' In First Practice
news

CeeDee Lamb Looked 'Very Natural' In First Practice

Head coach Mike McCarthy has been impressed with Lamb and second-round pick Trevon Diggs early in camp.

Advertising