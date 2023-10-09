CeeDee Lamb: 'We gotta be complete'

What's the solution?

"Score touchdowns."

The upset feelings were clear with Dallas' prized wide receiver who could do nothing but show respect to the opponent that overwhelmed his offense on Sunday night.

"They beat us," he said. "They did all they needed to do, they performed well. Tip my hat off to them."

San Francisco's scheme threw Dallas off-balance from the start by generating four consecutive drives that didn't yield a first down out the gates.

"They did a phenomenal job playing two-high. They schemed well. They got after the quarterback a little bit. We had plenty of three-and-outs."

Moving forward, the focus for Lamb and the offense is to remain consistent and build on the good that they have been able to put together.

We gotta be complete," he said. "We can't go out there one week and look like a super team and then the next week s**t the bed."