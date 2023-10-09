Vander Esch, Goodwin could be headed to IR 

The starting linebacker left the game with a neck injury, but given his injury history with his neck over the last few years, Vander Esch and the Cowboys will be overly cautious. McCarthy said it's possible LVE could be headed to injured reserve, although it's possible he could return to the roster after a four-week window.

Another player likely headed for injured reserve is special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, who suffered a shoulder/pectoral injury in the game. If Goodwin goes to IR, it'll likely be for the entire regular season.

Other injuries include wide receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who suffered a sprained ankle before halftime. Turpin scored the Cowboys' only touchdown in the game as a receiver. McCarthy said he's not ready to rule out Turpin for next Monday's game with the Chargers, stating he has a chance to come back. However, with the bye week to follow the next game, it's always possible for the Cowboys to be overly cautious with injuries this week, giving them a two-week window to return.