Vander Esch, Goodwin could be headed to IR 

Oct 09, 2023 at 04:30 PM
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

More than just suffering one of their worst losses in recent history, the Cowboys now have to deal with the injury component as well, following the 42-10 loss to the 49ers.

On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys could be sending two players to injured reserve, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The starting linebacker left the game with a neck injury, but given his injury history with his neck over the last few years, Vander Esch and the Cowboys will be overly cautious. McCarthy said it's possible LVE could be headed to injured reserve, although it's possible he could return to the roster after a four-week window.

Another player likely headed for injured reserve is special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, who suffered a shoulder/pectoral injury in the game. If Goodwin goes to IR, it'll likely be for the entire regular season.

Other injuries include wide receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who suffered a sprained ankle before halftime. Turpin scored the Cowboys' only touchdown in the game as a receiver. McCarthy said he's not ready to rule out Turpin for next Monday's game with the Chargers, stating he has a chance to come back. However, with the bye week to follow the next game, it's always possible for the Cowboys to be overly cautious with injuries this week, giving them a two-week window to return.

The Cowboys play at the Chargers on Monday, Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, facing former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now calling the plays for the Chargers.

