Cobie Durant 'overly excited' to face Rams in Tuesday reunion 

"Overly excited … I went up against that offense for four years," said Durant, who signed with Dallas in March as a free agent. "It's a high‑powered offense with Matthew Stafford, the running backs in the backfield, the wide receiving corps. It's exciting when you're practicing and going up against it. But now I'm here with the Dallas Cowboys, running a new defense with new guys. Now you're actually gonna get to see what the guy next to you is really about going up against another offense."

For most of those four years, Durant faced an offense led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and two of the best receivers in the league. So he's hardly overwhelmed when he lines up each day with the Cowboys.

The former Rams cornerback said the situation in Dallas feels familiar.

Whether it was facing Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with the Rams or now Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Durant said it's the ideal setup for any defense preparing for the season.

"It makes you great because you're not really gonna face a Matthew Stafford with a Davante Adams and a Puka Nacua when you go into the regular season," Durant said. "And you're not gonna face a Dak Prescott with a CeeDee Lamb and a George Pickens when you go into the season. For our defense, when I was with the Rams, it helped us a lot, because going into games … everybody's not them. And it builds your confidence."

Durant said he knew signing with the Cowboys would bring the same kind of challenge in practice.

"And I come here, and I'm guarding CeeDee and GP, and it's building my confidence again. I'm blessed as a cornerback to be able to come from one high‑powered offense to another. Then you enter a season, and things slow down a whole lot for me."