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Training Camp | 2026

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Cobie Durant 'overly excited' to face Rams in Tuesday reunion 

Aug 10, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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OXNARD, Calif. — For the last two weeks since the Cowboys arrived for training camp, Cobie Durant has done his best to stay locked in through each practice.

But after finishing Sunday's two‑hour session — easily the most intense of camp so far — the veteran cornerback can finally shift his focus to the most anticipated day on the schedule.

Durant's next practice will be a reunion of sorts, a battle against his former team. The Cowboys will travel up to Los Angeles for Tuesday's joint practice with the Rams, who drafted him in 2022.

"Overly excited … I went up against that offense for four years," said Durant, who signed with Dallas in March as a free agent. "It's a high‑powered offense with Matthew Stafford, the running backs in the backfield, the wide receiving corps. It's exciting when you're practicing and going up against it. But now I'm here with the Dallas Cowboys, running a new defense with new guys. Now you're actually gonna get to see what the guy next to you is really about going up against another offense."

For most of those four years, Durant faced an offense led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and two of the best receivers in the league. So he's hardly overwhelmed when he lines up each day with the Cowboys.

The former Rams cornerback said the situation in Dallas feels familiar.

Whether it was facing Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with the Rams or now Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Durant said it's the ideal setup for any defense preparing for the season.

"It makes you great because you're not really gonna face a Matthew Stafford with a Davante Adams and a Puka Nacua when you go into the regular season," Durant said. "And you're not gonna face a Dak Prescott with a CeeDee Lamb and a George Pickens when you go into the season. For our defense, when I was with the Rams, it helped us a lot, because going into games … everybody's not them. And it builds your confidence."

Durant said he knew signing with the Cowboys would bring the same kind of challenge in practice.

"And I come here, and I'm guarding CeeDee and GP, and it's building my confidence again. I'm blessed as a cornerback to be able to come from one high‑powered offense to another. Then you enter a season, and things slow down a whole lot for me."

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Best of: Training Camp | 2026

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04 August 2026: Team sprints and Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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04 August 2026: Team sprints and Brian Schottenheimer
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04 August 2026: Malik Davis (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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04 August 2026: Malik Davis (20)
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29 July 2026: Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys signs autographs for fans on his birthday during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys signs autographs for fans on his birthday during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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03 August 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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01 August 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the opening ceremonies for training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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01 August 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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27 July 2026: American Airlines airplane and luggage cart of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure from DFW Airport to their training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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27 July 2026: American Airlines airplane and luggage cart of the Dallas Cowboys during their departure from DFW Airport to their training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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29 July 2026: Ryan Flournoy (19) of the Dallas Cowboys avoids an obstacle during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Ryan Flournoy (19) of the Dallas Cowboys avoids an obstacle during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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29 July 2026: KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys returns a punt during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys returns a punt during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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29 July 2026: Preparation of the practice fields of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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29 July 2026: Preparation of the practice fields of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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30 July 2026: CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys runs by Shavon Revel (28) during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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30 July 2026: CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys runs by Shavon Revel (28) during training camp in Oxnard, California. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

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