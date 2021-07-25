Connor Williams Getting Work As No. 2 Center

"Y'all all know how the O-Line game goes. Guy goes down every now and then, and you never make it through a whole season healthy," Williams said after Sunday's practice. "It's definitely nice to be able to move pieces in and out and have versatility. Hopefully, I never have to play center this year, but I may have to."

The coaching staff had Williams shift over to center during the two-minute portion of Sunday's practice. Given that he's started 39 games at left guard, Williams is obviously familiar with the Cowboys' offense. But giving him the opportunity to call it at a fast pace is the best way to acclimate him to the center spot.

"He knows the offense," McCarthy said. "He knows the runs checks. He knows the protections. It's just the ability to do it at full speed. The cadence variations, that's important."

This doesn't feel like a competition. Biadasz has done the vast majority of the work with the first-team offense, with both Williams and rookie Matt Farniok taking reps behind him. But seeing Williams working at a new position does help answer a lingering question about this offensive line.

To hear it from Williams, it's also going to make him a more well-rounded player.