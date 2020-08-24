Connor Williams' Long Offseason Is Paying Off

"I've been here all offseason doing rehab and recoveries and Britt Brown's done a great job with me trying to get me back on the field," Williams said. "I honestly feel really great right now and I feel better where I left off last year."

The hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. Asked about Williams during his Monday morning press conference, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's been very impressed with what he's been able to do.

There was speculation heading into training camp that Williams would be in a competition with Connor McGovern for the left job role. To be fair, the Cowboys have rotated players at every position consistently, and McGovern has seen plenty of opportunities. McCarthy even mentioned that Williams' recovery is something that is always weighed in regard to his training time.

"There's a lot of mathematics that goes into these opinions and decisions of how you practice your team," McCarthy said. "With Connor, the rehab and everything he's gone through, that'll be taken into account of how we practice him and some of the others."

Even still, with the season quickly approaching, Williams is clearly on track to contribute. It might have gone unseen at the time, but all that hard work isn't going unnoticed any longer.