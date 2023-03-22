Cooks on Dak: 'I Look Forward to a Leader Like That'

And, of course, it was Dak Prescott who made sure to be one of the first to welcome him to the team.

"The contact has been awesome. [When] Dak found out, he reached out to me," Cooks said with a smile. … He said he was excited, can't wait to get to work, had a lot of respect for my game, and he looked forward to having me be a part of the group."

Again: excitement.

Speaking of, Cooks went on to explain just why the feeling is more than mutual when it comes to the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback who threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions in 2021 — the last season he had a true three-headed hydra at receiver.

"I think his mindset that he brings to the game," Cooks explained. "You hear how his approach, his work ethic, the leader that he is, his story, his perseverance that he bounced back throughout his career. I think when you got a mindset like that at quarterback, it takes you a long way. I look forward to having a leader like that."

Additionally, picking up an entirely different playbook and learning it quickly is something Cooks is no stranger to and, quiet as it's kept, the fact he's been traded four times now (still producing six 1,000-yard seasons in the process) will only help him in acclimating quickly to what the Cowboys will put in front of him; and that is a recipe that should help them … cook … in 2023.