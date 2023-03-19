Brandin Cooks Acquired by Cowboys in Trade Deal

To date, Cooks has racked up a total of 8,616 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns — 8,925 scrimmage yards in all. What Cooks brings to the table for the Cowboys is speed, and gobs of it, his 4.33s 40-yard dash time proving that point in spades.

It's no secret Dallas needed a speedster to help take the pressure off of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and it's Cooks who gets the nod after a very public courtship in December with a still-healing Odell Beckham, Jr.; and this likely means they're now out on Beckham (though time will ultimately tell).

Initially set to hit the Texans salary cap in 2023 for $24.4 million — $18 million being base salary — it's currently unknown if the current deal will be reworked to allow for some relief toward the Cowboys' salary cap, but they've restructured several deals recently (e.g., Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Michael Gallup) to free up room for such a move. The Texans have agreed to consume $6 million in guaranteed money to make the deal go through though, per multiple reports, and that certainly helps the situation on Dallas' end.