Cooks on Packers: 'We've gotta take care of business'

That it is, as the NFL season flips to what is essentially four one-game seasons. This time around, however, the Cowboys (12-5) own the No. 2 seed and home field advantage through at least the NFC Divisional Round — assuming they defeat the Packers (9-7).

And that is exactly the goal: to not allow Green Bay to walk into AT&T Stadium and be the first visiting team in 17 tries to leave with a victory. That means not playing down to the competition, or even viewing them as a team that could be played down to in the first place.

"At the end of the day, we're looking at a great team that's been playing at a high level to finish this season," said Cooks. "As far as pressure [goes], no, because we know what's in front of us. It's playoff ball. That's the best of everyone's ball.

"We've gotta just show up and continue to be who we are without putting more on ourselves than we need to. … We've just gotta take care of business."

Earlier this week, McCarthy openly admitted he regretted his approach to the infamous 2022 contest, given his history with the Packers' organization, and at the expense of the Cowboys one more than one occasion, opting to avoid talking about anything other than the X's an O's.

"Nope, and by him not having a message, it shows he doesn't care about the history," said Cooks of McCarthy's approach this time around. "He's not making about him. He's making it about us, and that's going out there and getting a win."

In 2021, McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, but it was followed by an exit in the wild card matchup. In 2022, McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, but it was followed by an exit in the divisional round. In 2023, McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and …

Well, let's find out.

Survive and advance, sure, but the Cowboys would prefer to thrive and advance.