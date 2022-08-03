Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys, Anthony Barr Agree To 1-Year Deal

Aug 03, 2022 at 03:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys,-Anthony-Barr-Agree-To-1-Year-Deal-hero
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Anthony Barr, a former four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings, on a one-year deal.

The Cowboys created an open roster spot Wednesday morning by waiving rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford after Hansford (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list) passed his physical.

Barr, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2014, has played his entire eight-year career in Minnesota, where he made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-18.

He has 388 career tackles, 16 sacks, 24 pass breakups and four interceptions, including 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions in 11 games last season. A torn pectoral muscle sidelined him for all but two games in 2020.

Barr, 32, became an unrestricted free agent after last season and took his time selecting his next destination.

Productive as an off-the-ball linebacker, situational pass rusher and pass defender, Barr immediately adds versatility and depth to a Cowboys linebacker group headlined by All-Pro Micah Parsons and four-year veteran Leighton Vander Esch. His arrival will provide even more flexibility for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who played a three-safety, two-linebacker package quite a bit last year.

Barr, drafted ninth overall by the Vikings in 2014, was also on the Cowboys' draft radar that year. The Cowboys picked All-Pro guard Zack Martin with the 16th overall selection.

Now in Dallas, Barr is reuniting with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who was the Vikings defensive coordinator from 2014-19, Barr's first six seasons in the league.

Related Content

news

Battlegrounds: Fassel On Turpin's "Potential Role"

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Updates: Moore on Pollard; Hybrid Role For Bell

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Zeke's High Praise For Tyler Smith: 'Dude Is Strong'

Ezekiel Elliott plays with strength in his own way, but the running back couldn't say enough about rookie Tyler Smith and the force he brings to the offense.

news

Notes: Backup TEs Dealing With Injuries; More

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Practice Points: Getting Physical & The Kicker Battle

The Cowboys were back in pads once again on Tuesday for an afternoon practice. Here are some of the highlights that occurred.

news

Jerry Jones: "No Urgency" To Add Veteran Receiver

Jerry Jones says the Cowboys like the depth and young talent at WR despite current injuries to James Washington and Michael Gallup.

news

Notes: Jake Ferguson Embraces Learning Curve

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is soaking up as much knowledge as he can during his first NFL training camp.

news

Countdown: Some "Special" Players Have Worn 40

Today, we will continue with 40 days to the start of the season.

news

James Washington Fractures Foot, Set For Surgery

Further tests Monday confirmed a right foot fracture for Washington, who's expected to miss roughly 6-10 weeks with a fractured fifth metatarsal.

news

Practice Points: Washington Hurt; First Pads Day

The first padded practice of training camp included an apparent foot injury to wide receiver James Washington, who will be further evaluated Monday.

news

Waletzko Battling Camp Injury; Surgery An Option

It's still early in training camp, but the injury bug has already bitten one member of the Cowboys' rookie class.

Advertising