Cowboys, Anthony Barr Agree To 1-Year Deal

Barr, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2014, has played his entire eight-year career in Minnesota, where he made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-18.

He has 388 career tackles, 16 sacks, 24 pass breakups and four interceptions, including 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions in 11 games last season. A torn pectoral muscle sidelined him for all but two games in 2020.

Barr, 32, became an unrestricted free agent after last season and took his time selecting his next destination.

Productive as an off-the-ball linebacker, situational pass rusher and pass defender, Barr immediately adds versatility and depth to a Cowboys linebacker group headlined by All-Pro Micah Parsons and four-year veteran Leighton Vander Esch. His arrival will provide even more flexibility for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who played a three-safety, two-linebacker package quite a bit last year.

Barr, drafted ninth overall by the Vikings in 2014, was also on the Cowboys' draft radar that year. The Cowboys picked All-Pro guard Zack Martin with the 16th overall selection.