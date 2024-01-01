Cowboys-Commanders to play Sunday afternoon in Washington

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington next Sunday afternoon to take on the Commanders in the regular season finale in what will be a 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field, the league announced late Sunday night.

The full league schedule for the final regular season weekend was announced following the conclusion of all Week 17 matchups for the second season in a row, as the Cowboys now know when their regular season will end.

The Cowboys need a win against the Commanders to clinch the NFC East for the 22nd time in franchise history. However, a loss would allow Philadelphia to steal the division with a win against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles and Giants will also play in the 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 ET window, as each game will occur simultaneously.

Last season, the Cowboys entered Week 18 with an outside chance at grabbing the division and stumbled to a 26-6 loss in Washington in one of the uglier performances under head coach Mike McCarthy. This time around, destiny is in hand as the Cowboys will head back to the nation's capital looking to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and a guaranteed home game in both the wild card and divisional rounds.

Here is the full NFL schedule for Week 18, as announced on Sunday night by the league (all times central):

Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens 3:30 p.m.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts 7:15 p.m.

Sunday