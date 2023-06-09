Patrik Walker

DL Coach: Sam Williams Is Primed for 2023

Jun 09, 2023 at 02:54 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230606_DAL_Minicamp-186

FRISCO, Texas - Don't look now, but there is yet another defensive player for the Dallas Cowboys primed for a breakout season when the 2023 campaign gets underway. Sam Williams, the team's 2022 second-round pick, was a menace whenever he took the field as a rookie; and the efficiency of his production in limited reps points glaringly at what's to come.

The current record-holder for most sacks in the history of Ole Miss played mostly in rotation behind Dante Fowler and others in Year 1, but was still able to produce four sacks — tied with Osa Odighizuwa for fifth-most on the team last year — and many more pressures and disruptions in the backfield.

And for a non-starter to earn at least one vote for NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year says something about his potential to be a dominant rusher off of the edge.

"I need 10 sacks," Williams said during Cowboys OTAs. "Ten sacks will open up a lot of opportunities for me. Obviously, the team goal is to win a championship, but my personal goal and what I'm working towards is getting better with my hands, and I need 10 sacks."

Given his pace last season, more opportunities should easily equate to more sacks, so his goal isn't exactly far-fetched to anyone who paid attention to Williams' instant impact and progression over the course of last season.

Better still is the fact he's not only taking well to the teachings of his coaching staff and fellow pass rushers, e.g., Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but he's also using his time away from the building to make improvements so that when he returns for practice, he's made that much more progress over the previous day or week.

That mindset isn't going unnoticed, as defensive line coach Aden Durde so pleasantly pointed out as minicamp concluded on Thursday.

"You can see that he's learned how to develop himself, and that's not to say that we don't develop them, but the biggest jump for Sam is he's becoming a true professional," said Durde. "I see the work that he puts in and the structure that he's put in off of the field. He comes in and you see his flexibility has changed, his coordination has changed, his stance is better. The things he's needed to work on, he's gone out and worked on and improved.

"I'm excited for him."

Williams got plenty of run with the first team in minicamp and logic dictates he'll see more than his fair share in training camp as well, with padded practice getting underway effective July 31. It is at that point we'll all get a better look at Williams in his second offseason under Durde and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

So go ahead and count Durde in as, already, being one of Williams' biggest fans, adding to a rapidly growing list of them inside of the building.

Related Content

news

Takk McKinley Released By Cowboys, Back in FA

The former first-round pick of the Falcons is still looking for another NFL home to dig his heels into, his latest attempt being unsuccessful on a pass-rush heavy Cowboys defense.

news

Cowboys Show Support in Wake of Allen Tragedy

A tragedy occurred in Allen, Texas recently and the Dallas Cowboys are doing their part to show support for that community, and their message was clear at the end of mini-camp.

news

Hankins: Mazi Smith, Cowboys D-Line Will Be 'Nasty'

It's one thing to understand what Johnathan Hankins brings to the field for the Cowboys, but to fully grasp his value means also comprehending his impact on a rookie like Mazi Smith.

news

Mailbag: How Much Better Can Micah Parsons Get?

Micah Parsons said this week he's interested more in the "impact" than the actual sacks. Is it possible for him to get even better?

news

Isaac Alarcón Opens Up About Move to Cowboys DT

Just 10 years into his football career and three seasons into his stay with the Cowboys, Isaac Alarcón is being tasked with learning a new position — an assignment he's all-in on acing.

news

Tyron Smith Opens Cowboys 2023 Minicamp at LT

At this point, it's no secret that Tyron Smith can play right tackle and/or that he was seen doing so in OTAs, but that changed when minicamp fired up — moved back to left tackle.

news

Jerry Jones Gives Latest on Zeke, D-Hop & More

Mini-camp is set to get underway for the Dallas Cowboys and that means answering some looming roster questions, including odds on Ezekiel Elliott and/or DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Cowboys Cut Callaway, Sign New WR to Roster

With OTAs in the books and minicamp ready to begin, the Cowboys made two roster moves that could precede a couple more ahead of training camp in late July.

news

Tolbert Candid About Rookie Struggle, 2023 Jump

Jalen Tolbert carries himself with a refreshingly candid brand of self-awareness and accountability that could quickly make his Year 1 struggles an afterthought.

news

Mazi Smith Is Ready, 'Off to a Good Start'

The rookie first-round pick made it crystal-clear in late April that he was ready to get to the task of pushing other humans around on an NFL field, and that energy is not lost on McCarthy.

news

10 Takeaways From Conclusion of Cowboys OTAs

OTAs have concluded in Dallas after two weeks of ramping things up ahead of mandatory minicamp, and there were at least 10 takeaways that raised an eyebrow or two.

Advertising