Cowboys Expected To Add Former QB Cooper Rush

Oct 28, 2020 at 04:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

FRISCO, Texas – It sounds like the Cowboys may be headed for another reunion this season.

With a rash of injuries at the quarterback position, the team is planning to bring in former quarterback Cooper Rush to address the situation.

Rush's name no doubts sounds familiar. It was only this past spring that he was released, as the Cowboys' new coaching staff opted to part ways with him after drafting Ben DiNucci and signing Andy Dalton.

That feels like a lifetime ago at this point. Back then, Dalton had signed on to be Dak Prescott's backup, while DiNucci was the seventh-round draft pick who figured to spend the season developing.

Fast forward six months and Prescott is on injured reserve while Dalton is in concussion protocol. The Cowboys have already added veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert to add depth, but it's looking very likely that DiNucci will make his first NFL start Sunday against Philadelphia.

It's important to remember that Rush still needs to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, which requires six negative tests before he can enter the facility. Needless to say, he won't be available for this weekend's trip to play the Eagles, but he can add some experience to the quarterback room moving forward.

The Cowboys signed Rush as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2017, and he turned heads during his rookie preseason. That summer, he completed 38 of 51 attempts for 398 yards and six touchdowns, which was more than enough to earn his way onto the 53-man roster.

Rush served as Prescott's backup for three seasons, appearing in five career games and attempting three passes. He briefly reunited with former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett this year, as the New York Giants claimed him off waivers following his release by Dallas. He started this season on New York's practice squad but was released last month.

It's hard to say for sure what this means in the long-term, as Dalton is still working through concussion protocol. But for the time being, it's a second opportunity for Rush with the Cowboys.

