Cowboys getting healthier after 2023 bye week 

FRISCO, TX — Not unlike other teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys have suffered their fair share (if not more than that) of injuries that have cost them impact players on both sides of the ball.

Their bye week could not have come at a better time, with a list of players working to heal up on the active roster — the team having recently added linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive back C.J. Goodwin to injured reserve alongside All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

And while Vander Esch and Goodwin remain optimistic about a possible return this season, those on the active roster are feeling a bit better after the week off.

"Yes," said McCarthy on Monday. "I was just speaking to [Cowboys athletic trainer Jim Maurer] and he doesn't have anyone of high concern for Wednesday."

That's great news for the Cowboys, needless to say, as they enter the second "trimester" of their season — that will begin by hosting the Loa Angeles Rams before an all-important matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Those on the include at least three starting offensive linemen and some nicks in the defensive backfield, e.g., a hamstring injury that sidelined promising young safety Juanyeh Thomas in Week 6.