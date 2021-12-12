#DALvsWAS

Cowboys Have New "Bench" Marks This Sunday 

Dec 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Nick Eatman

LANDOVER, Md. - The sideline will have a new look for the Cowboys on Sunday. After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys made sure to bring their own for this showdown game.

The Cowboys rented four benches from a local company in the D.C. area. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and marks.

The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott actually commented about the benefits of playing outdoors in colder games, because of the heated benches are beneficial to his knee injury.

The Cowboys just made sure Zeke and his teammates will get that opportunity on Sunday.

This move is just the latest situation in the Dallas-Washington rivalry, one that got juiced up even more this week when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy predicted a win for his team, prompting some fireworks back and forth with the players and coaches. 

Washington has beaten the Cowboys twice and it's been over 30 years since they've defeated Dallas in three straight meetings (1986-88).

